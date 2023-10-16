1949 affair helps Polk County detectives solve nurse's decades-old murder

NextShark

Joseph Harrell, a 17-year-old teen who was arrested in connection to a violent robbery in Houston, Texas, that left a Vietnamese mother paralyzed, was sentenced to three decades in prison. Harrell’s sentence: On Thursday, Harris County District Court Judge Kristin M. Guiney sentenced Harrell to 30 years in a state correctional facility after he pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated robbery causing serious bodily injury to 41-year-old Nhung Troung. About the attack: On Feb. 13, Harrell was captured on surveillance footage physically attacking Truong, 44, during a robbery at the 9800 block of Bellaire in Houston, Texas.