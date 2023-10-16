1949 affair helps Polk County detectives solve nurse's decades-old murder
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said a violent, decades-old murder was solved by a cold case detective tracing genealogy DNA back to an affair by a suspect's distant family member in 1949. Theresa Scalf was a 29-year-old nurse at Lakeland Regional when she was found dead on October 27, 1986. Judd said she was found by her mother after she didn't show up for work. Judd said Scalf was aggressively stabbed, and her head was almost cut off.