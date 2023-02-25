19-year-old suspect arrested after multiple stabbed outside Bricktown club, police say

CBC

An Edmonton soldier has been found guilty of trying to kill herself and her three children by setting her house on fire in 2015. The 45-year-old woman cannot be named because of a publication ban protecting her children's identities. Crown prosecutor Dallas Sopko argued during the trial that the woman was so bitter about having recently lost primary custody of her children that she preferred to die with them rather than see her ex-husband have primary custody. Edmonton Court of King's Bench Just