19-year-old suspect arrested after multiple stabbed outside Bricktown club, police say
19-year-old suspect arrested after multiple stabbed outside Bricktown club, police say
19-year-old suspect arrested after multiple stabbed outside Bricktown club, police say
A powerful gang has taken over numerous communities in central Haiti in recent weeks, killing at least 69 people and forcing authorities to abandon several police stations, the United Nations said Friday. An additional 83 people have been injured amid a surge in violence reported in the Artibonite Valley that officials blame on a local gang called “Baz Gran Grif,” which roughly translates into “Big Claw.” The United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti known as BINUH said the gang has “established a climate of terror, characterized by looting, assassinations, kidnappings, destruction, extortion, hijacking of goods and trucks and acts of rape on young girls and women.”
Students and staff at Florida Pitt Waller School in Denver are supporting 7th grader Verlensky Siffrain, who was recently diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer.
Model Abby Choi, who was reportedly last seen on Tuesday, was the cover star of the latest edition of L’Officiel Monaco magazine
‘How much longer must we live with cyclists who consider themselves above the law?’ actor said
The number of people still missing after Cyclone Gabrielle that struck New Zealand two weeks ago has dropped to eight, authorities said on Sunday, amid warnings of more wild weather for the nation's North Island. Gabrielle hit the island's northern region on Feb. 12 and then the east coast causing widespread destruction, leaving at least 11 dead and displacing thousands. "The remaining number of people includes those who, for a variety of reasons, do not engage with authorities," New Zealand police said early Sunday.
An Edmonton soldier has been found guilty of trying to kill herself and her three children by setting her house on fire in 2015. The 45-year-old woman cannot be named because of a publication ban protecting her children's identities. Crown prosecutor Dallas Sopko argued during the trial that the woman was so bitter about having recently lost primary custody of her children that she preferred to die with them rather than see her ex-husband have primary custody. Edmonton Court of King's Bench Just
Seven of the nine victims injured have been released from the hospital, police said
"He was a little scratched up and maybe a little upset," a sheriff said of Joshua "J.J." Rowland who was found in the woods of Brooksville Friday after he went missing Thursday morning
"The American people have a funny way of letting you know if they want you to run for president," Pence told NBC as he mulls a potential campaign.
“Childbirth and death are the two things that scare me more than anything in the world.”
Donald Trump 'cuts' regulations in 2017 resurfaced clipCNN
A man was killed and a woman critically injured in a "horrific" dog attack in Texas on Friday, authorities said. The owner of the dogs now faces felony charges, police said. The 81-year-old man and 74-year-old woman who were visiting friends in the area were attacked by two dogs from a neighboring property after exiting their vehicle, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
The family of a 12-year-old auto theft suspect who was shot and killed by the vehicle owner say the man should face criminal charges.
The school came to the boy’s defence, but observers pointed out that the girl did nothing wrong by spurning his advances
Prisoners have begun arriving at El Salvador's new Terrorism Confinement Centre, thought to be the largest megaprison in the Americas, in the latest step in a controversial crackdown on crime that has caused the prison population to soar.
An ex-GP and paediatrician caught with "one of the largest hauls of child sexual abuse images" ever seen by UK investigators has been jailed for more than two years. Former children's doctor David Shaw, 48, was caught with 1.2 million indecent images across 16 different devices when officers from the National Crime Agency (NCA) raided his home in February 2019. Shaw, from Taunton, Somerset, attempted to use anonymisation techniques on the peer-to-peer sharing network Freenet to download the pictures.
A drunk driver who tried to run away from the scene of a fatal crash was chased and brought down by a good samaritanLake Worth Police Dept
The Federal Aviation Administration told Insider that the passenger "did not breach" the cockpit aboard Flight 3444, but "did run at it."
The courtroom recording shows Mr Santos telling a judge he worked at Goldman Sachs even though he never held a job at the investment bank
Donald Dillbeck was executed by lethal injection and pronounced dead at Florida State Prison. He used his last words to criticize Gov. Ron DeSantis.