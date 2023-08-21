19-year-old Strongsville woman found guilty for 2022 crash that left two teens dead

Local Journalism Initiative
The Human Trafficking Unit of the Halton Police has taken significant steps in an ongoing human trafficking investigation centred in Oakville. On August 7, 2023, law enforcement officers responded to an assault involving a male suspect and a female victim. The incident unfolded within a public area in Oakville, prompting a police intervention. Regrettably, the male suspect managed to evade capture before the arrival of the police at the scene. As the investigation unfolded, it became evident tha