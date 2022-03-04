19 children hurt after SUV smashes into NorCal preschool
A car smashed into a Northern California preschool on Thursday, sending 19 children and an employee to the hospital but their injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. A Suzuki sport utility vehicle plowed through the wall of Great Adventures Christian Preschool around 2:30 p.m. in Anderson, a Shasta County community northwest of Sacramento. The SUV ended up completely inside the main area of the building, according to a Police Department photo and Facebook statement.