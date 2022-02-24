18-year-old Sacramento woman charged in Lodi teen's overdose death
An 18-year-old Sacramento woman accused of playing a role in her 14-year-old friend’s death was in court Wednesday. The 14-year-old girl from Lodi overdosed on fentanyl, the Lodi Police Department said on Tuesday. Cameras were not allowed inside the Lodi courtroom where Judge Linda Lofthus presided. "Someone she really cared about has passed away and she was, as I understand it, she was there," Gil Somera, Silva’s attorney told KCRA 3 on Wednesday. Somera said the incident has been heartbreaking for all involved.