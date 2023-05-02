18-year-old in critical condition after hit by car, Winston-Salem police say
18-year-old in critical condition after hit by car, Winston-Salem police say
18-year-old in critical condition after hit by car, Winston-Salem police say
Okmulgee County Sheriff’s OfficeTwo teen girls who went missing over the weekend in rural Oklahoma were found dead on Monday afternoon, their bodies discovered alongside a convicted rapist and four others who are yet to be identified, Tulsa World reported.An Amber Alert was reportedly blasted out to phones on Monday morning after Ivy Webster, 14, and Brittany Brewer, 16, vanished. They were deemed “at-risk” and believed to be with the convicted rapist, 39-year-old Jesse McFadden.Authorities’ wor
Padma Lakshmi modeled for 'Sports Illustrated's swimsuit issue, and her abs and butt are toned in a thong bikini in pics. She likes weight training and P.volve.
Ms Landon and the girl’s mother had a violent encounter two years before the incident
Ukrainian counterattacks have ousted Russian forces from some positions in the city of Bakhmut, a senior Ukrainian general has said.
Former Rep. Will Hurd brought up what many supporters of the ex-president often forget about the 2024 candidate.
“I think we should just be a little more grown-up about it.”
A candlelight vigil for Brayden Bahme will be held at 6 p.m on Monday at Crunk's Field in Cheney, according to a statement from Cheney High School
The Bruins' shocking first-round loss opens the door for a new favorite.
TORONTO — Jennifer Kagan wipes away a single tear as she composes herself once again to discuss her daughter's legacy. Her four-year-old, Keira Kagan, was found dead next to her father's body at the base of a cliff in a Milton, Ont., conservation area in February 2020. A provincial committee found it was "extremely consistent" with past cases of murder-suicide involving a father and a child. Kagan, who had been in a bitter custody battle with Keira's violent father for years, was determined to h
A teen boy has been rushed to hospital after he tried to climb on top of a moving subway train at a TTC station in Toronto's east end on Monday, police say. Initially, the teen, 16, was said to be in life-threatening condition, but he was listed in stable condition as of Monday night. Police said he suffered a "catastrophic" head injury. Toronto police said they were called to Warden subway station at about 6:15 p.m. for a report of "unknown trouble." Duty Insp. Mike Hayles, spokesperson for Tor
NEW YORK (Reuters) -E. Jean Carroll, the writer accusing Donald Trump of rape and defamation, on Monday denied making up her claims to drive publicity for her memoir. Testifying in Manhattan federal court after the judge denied Trump's request for a mistrial, Carroll said she wasn't seeking attention through appearances on TV and podcasts, while acknowledging they were an important driver of book sales. Carroll also resisted efforts by Trump's lawyer Joe Tacopina to show she experienced no suffering because, as Trump has claimed, the rape did not happen.
Prince Harry is reportedly planning to be in and out of the UK within hours for King Charles' coronation in the hopes of making it home for Archie's birthday.
A new picture of a grinning Princess Charlotte has been released ahead of her eighth birthday on Tuesday.
Their relationship has been complicated.
The play-by-play man's take on the team's premature ouster was way over the top.
It’s not clear why the predators and prey decided to live in such close quarters with each other.
The Billboard-charting Trendsetter opens up to PEOPLE about body positivity, working with Pharrell and her two new singles, "Bops" and "My Body"
The couple stepped out in coordinated, casual-cool looks.
Two trends, one killer outfit.
Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated their 12 year wedding anniversary by sharing a previously unseen photo to Instagram.