17 years later an adoption is finalized as part of Adoption Day in Pasco Co.

Many families in Pasco County are celebrating new beginnings on Friday. Pasco County Courts hosted their Adoption Day celebration at the historic courthouse on Meridian Ave in Dade City. One woman was able to make her daughter an official part of her family. Darby McKinley said she agreed to take care of a friend’s newborn daughter named Dezz while the friend, who was addicted to drugs, tried to get clean to win back custody of her daughter. Sadly, Dezz’s biological mother continued to struggle with her addiction and died on Mother’s Day a few years back. McKinley, who was taking care of Dezz, decided to adopt her. That adoption was made official Friday.