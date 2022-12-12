I-17 northbound closed at Camelback Road due to crash
Northbound Interstate 17 is closed at Camelback Road due to a crash Sunday night.
Northbound Interstate 17 is closed at Camelback Road due to a crash Sunday night.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 35 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 129-124 in overtime Sunday for their seventh straight victory. CJ McCollum added 29 for the Pelicans, who beat the Suns — playing without star guard Devin Booker because of tightness in his left hamstring — for the second time in three days and won for the 12th time in their last 14 games as they've surged to the Western Conference lead. Deandre Ayton had 28 points and 12 rebounds
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi and his teammates hung around on the field for 20 minutes, taking turns dancing and jumping up and down in front of their celebrating, scarf-waving fans. Argentina was going to savor reaching the World Cup semifinals. Messi’s quest to win soccer’s ultimate prize is still alive. Argentina beat the Netherlands 4-3 in a penalty shootout Friday, with Messi converting his attempt and Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez making two saves. After Lautaro Martinez scor
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 34 points, Splash Brother Stephen Curry added 32 with six 3-pointers and Golden State beat the Boston Celtics 123-107 on Saturday night in a rematch of this year’s NBA Finals won by the Warriors in six games. Jordan Poole had 20 points starting in place of injured Andrew Wiggins despite shooting 1 for 9 from long range. Thompson scored 12 of his points in the opening quarter shooting 5 of 9 and had 24 by halftime. Curry shot 12 for 21 and had seven assis
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jamal Murray’s 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds remaining lifted the Denver Nuggets to a thrilling 121-120 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night. Damian Lillard had 40 points for the Trail Blazers, including a 3-pointer that gave them a one-point lead with 8.8 seconds remaining. Murray then answered with his 3 from the left side for the last of the game's 20 lead changes. Nikola Jokic had 33 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for Denver, which rallied from a
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun
DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win. “We lost the opening draw and didn’t touch the puck for the first three minutes again. But I just thin
Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury won the dual moguls final at a World Cup event in Idre Fjäll, Sweden, on Sunday, a day after taking silver in moguls. The 30-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., captured the gold medal by scoring 19.00 in the final, beating Swedish freestyler Filip Gravenfors, who posted a score of 16.00. The Swede beat Kingsbury to the finish line, but the judges awarded the Canadian more points. "[Gravenfors is] really fast. Filip really challenged me. I did well in the middle section
CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game with a sore right lower leg. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union announced the move Sunday without specifying why McCarron entered the program. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, subst
DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored in the final seconds of regulation and the first minute of overtime to complete his fifth career hat trick and give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. “We’re missing a lot of guys, a lot of veteran guys, especially up front,” Rantanen said. “I try to do my best, and even little bit more, in this situation. We need a lot to win games, and tonight was one of those.” Rantanen's second goal of the game came with nine seconds le
ALMATY, Kazakhstan — Relay team victories anchored a five-medal showing for Canadian short-track speedskaters on Sunday at the ISU World Cup. Jordan Pierre-Gilles of Sherbrooke, Que., made an inside pass on a South Korean skater at the final corner to help secure the victory for the men's team. Pierre-Gilles, Steven Dubois of Terrebonne, Que., Montreal's Maxime Laoun and Felix Roussel of Sherbrooke, Que., finished first in six minutes 56.201 seconds. South Korea was second in 6:56.453 and Japan
Now imagine what Baker Mayfield and Sean McVay can do with two practices together. That's the prevailing thought around the Los Angeles Rams while they head into a highly enjoyable long weekend after their stunning, come-from-behind, last-minute 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night. “That was a special night,” McVay said Friday. “Baker and the receivers making those plays, it sure was fun to watch them do their thing.” Less than 48 hours after he arrived on the West Coast,
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he didn't know “the details regarding the sequence” that led to rookie quarterback Kenny Picket initially being cleared to play before being put into concussion protocol during a 16-14 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. Pickett was shaken up after getting sacked by Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith at the end of Pittsburgh's first drive. He was evaluated by medical personnel and cleared to return, playing one more series before being ruled o
VANCOUVER — Filip Gustavsson stopped 35 shots for his first NHL shutout and Connor Dewar broke the Vancouver Canucks' back with a short-handed goal as the Minnesota Wild used a 3-0 victory to end a two-game losing skid. “It’s a relief,” said Gustavsson, who was playing in his 37th career game after being traded to the Wild in July from the Ottawa Senators. “It was really nice. “It’s been close. You set a few small goals along the way. I wanted to win in the NHL and now we’ve got a shutout. Now w
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice and had an assist, Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Thursday night. Kyle Connor, Blake Wheeler and Cole Perfetti also scored and Mark Scheifele added a pair of assists. The Jets have won three straight and seven of eight. They are 7-0-1 in their last eight games against St. Louis. “Sometimes it just lines up like that,” Wheeler said about the success against St. Louis. “We just have a ton of resp
Marie-Philip Poulin was surprised to hear she was the first female hockey player to win the Northern Star Award, but she expects to have some company soon. Poulin, the captain of Canada's women's team who led her team to Olympic and world championship gold in 2022, was named this year's recipient of the award given annually to Canada's athlete of the year. "Honestly, I didn't think I was the first one," the 31-year-old from Beauceville, Que., said in a video conference on Wednesday when asked ab
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Heaney and the Rangers finalized their $25 million, two-year contract Friday, the latest move by Texas to upgrade its pitching staff. Heaney went 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA in 16 games (14 starts) for the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He threw only 72 2/3 innings, missing much of the first four months with a pair of shoulder injuries, but finished with 110 strikeouts and just 19 walks. His career-best rate of 13.62 strikeouts per nine innings ranked se
With only two months left to go, Prince Edward Island is putting on the final touches ahead of the highly anticipated 2023 Canada Winter Games. Few are as excited as staff and volunteers, as they've been counting down the sleeps for years — and soon there won't be many left to count. "It's getting very intense, it's getting real for a lot of people," said Brian McFeely, CEO of the 2023 Canada Winter Games. "Every day is a day less, so the planning is moving forward at a feverishly [fast] pace."