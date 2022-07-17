16-year-old identified in deadly Sacramento-area law enforcement chase that ended in a crash
A 16-year-old died after a pursuit that ended in a crash Friday evening, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. Another juvenile was also injured. On Saturday morning, the coroner's office identified the teen who died as Elvis Umanzor. Sacramento police said its officers tried to pull over the vehicle near 65th Street and 14th Avenue around 8:50 p.m. after it violated a vehicle code. The driver didn't stop, and a chase lasted for about three minutes before all officers were pulled away from continuing to chase the vehicle.