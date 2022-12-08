16-year-old Colfax High School student Dante de la Torre reported missing near I-80 rest stop

A 16-year-old student at Colfax High School was reported missing after he was believed to have visited a rest stop area off Interstate 80 for a school project Wednesday afternoon and wasn’t heard from since then, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said. Dante de la Torre went to the Gold Run rest stop area around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. He was believed to have packed water bottles, a hand towel or small shovel and snow boots. KCRA 3's Michelle Bandur reports. Learn more: https://www.kcra.com/article/colfax-high-school-student-dante-de-la-torre-reported-missing-near-i-80-rest-stop/42190626

