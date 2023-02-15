15-year-old in Lincoln County accused of shooting, killing his dad

CBC

WARNING: This article contains distressing details. Five days after a Laval transit bus smashed into a daycare, killing two children and injuring six, the second young victim has been identified. In a statement, the parents of Maëva David said they and her older brother and sister have lost "a ray of sunshine, who devoured life." "Overflowing with energy, she seemed to spend more time in the air than on the ground but she was able to be concentrated and calm during her activities," the letter fr