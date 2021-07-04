15-year-old killed in Lodi shooting, police say

A 15-year-old died after a shooting in Lodi on Friday night, according to police. The shooting happened just before 8:15 a.m. near the parking lot of 1030 South Hutchins Street, the Lodi Police Department said. When officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his upper body, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries, police said. Anyone with information is urged to call the police department at 209-333-6727 or Detective Carillo at 209-269-4781.