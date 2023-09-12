15-year-old found dead in Winter Haven driveway, sheriff says
A 15-year-old boy was found dead in the driveway of a Winter Haven home early Tuesday morning, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. Judd said the teenager was found dead in the driveway of a home on St. Paul Drive around 2:30 a.m. A cause of death was not released. According to Judd, the teenager was found by a witness who was pulling into a friend's driveway after work. Judd said no one in the area heard or reported anything prior to the victim's body being found. https://www.abcactionnews.com/news/region-polk/15-year-old-found-dead-in-winter-haven-driveway-sheriff-says