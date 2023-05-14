15-year-old boy shot in Cheektowaga Town Park

CBC

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Michigan says a 41-year-old man on the country's 10 Most Wanted list has been extradited from Canada to the United States to face drug-trafficking charges in Detroit. Katay-Khaophone Sychanta, who has Canadian and Laos citizenship, was arrested in the Montreal area following an assault on a police officer and a short pursuit in 2017. Since that 2017 arrest, Sychantha has remained in Canadian custody while he contested his extradition to the