15-year-old boy arrested in Brooklyn Homes mass shooting
Baltimore police on Wednesday announced another arrest in connection with the July 2 mass shooting at Brooklyn Homes that killed two people and injured 28 others. City police said the Warrant Apprehension Task Force arrested a 15-year-old Baltimore boy on Wednesday. Police said detectives believe the boy fired a weapon at several people in the 800 block of Gretna Court on July 2. The boy faces 44 charges, including attempted first- and attempted second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, reckless endangerment and loaded handgun on person.