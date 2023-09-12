$147M mental health hospital coming to Oklahoma City
$147M mental health hospital coming to Oklahoma City
$147M mental health hospital coming to Oklahoma City
Vitamin B12 plays an important role in overall health, and a person who has a deficiency will feel symptoms. The vitamin is essential to brain and nerve function, so those who have a B12 deficiency may start to feel unwell. Vitamin B12 comes in pill form as well as injections, but it's also found in foods, like meat, fish and dairy.
The former 'Teen Mom OG' star gave some updates on her health and explained why she’s been relatively quiet on social media this year
Medical experts and frequent flyers weigh in on doing your business discreetly and hygienically at 30,000 feet.
You’re probably already thinking about a flu shot and the new COVID vaccine. But there’s a third shot to consider to stay healthy this winter.
Leather and lace for the rock star's wife.
The CDC formally recommended the updated Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna boosters, which means jabs can ship to pharmacies across the country within days.
CALGARY — Alberta's chief medical officer of health says there three critical violations were found at a central kitchen serving Calgary daycares affected by an E. coli outbreak. More than 200 people have fallen ill from the bacteria since the outbreak at 11 daycares was declared a week ago. Dr. Mark Joffe says the kitchen was closed immediately on Sept. 4 and that likely prevented the outbreak from being much worse. He says the violations, found the following day, related to food handling, sani
WASHINGTON (AP) — The leading decongestant used by millions of Americans looking for relief from a stuffy nose is likely no better than a dummy pill, according to government experts who reviewed the latest research on the long-questioned drug ingredient. Advisers to the Food and Drug Administration voted unanimously on Tuesday against the effectiveness of the ingredient found in popular versions of Sudafed, Allegra, Dayquil and other medications stocked on store shelves. “Modern studies, when we
Speaking at a media availability on Tuesday, Canada’s chief public officer of health Dr. Theresa Tam said that the country is at the “beginning” of its fall respiratory season and that it “isn’t too late” to get the updated Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which was just approved by Health Canada. She also said that the updated mRNA vaccine, though tailored to XBB.1.5 has been found to be effective against a number of Omicron sublineages.
SURREY, B.C. — A long-awaited and often promised second hospital for the City of Surrey marked a milestone today with a groundbreaking ceremony promising the opening of the new facility by 2029. Premier David Eby says the start of construction on the new $2.88 billion hospital and cancer treatment centre is an anticipated and needed health-care expansion in one of British Columbia's fastest growing communities. Eby acknowledged the concerns of local physicians who staged a rally last week over c
OTTAWA — Canada's senior public health officials are urging Canadians to get an updated COVID-19 vaccine this fall after the first shot targeting the latest variants was authorized for use on Tuesday. Health Canada's regulatory branch approved Moderna's new Spikevax vaccine, which is formulated for the XBB.1.5 lineage of the Omicron variant. Almost all the cases of COVID-19 in Canada currently are versions of the XBB lineage. "There is strong evidence showing that the benefits of this vaccine ou
Need heart-healthy snacks to eat on the DASH diet? Dietitian Danielle Smith shared her four favorites with Insider.
A report, released by Alberta Health Services Tuesday, details health violations at a shared kitchen used by a number of daycares in the city. This comes after an outbreak of the shiga toxin-producing E. coli, which can cause serious issues, at a number of daycares in Calgary. The outbreak has resulted in a number of children in hospital and on dialysis after developing hemolytic uremic syndrome, a disease which affects the kidneys.At a press conference Tuesday, Dr. Mark Joffe, the province's ch
More mental health resources are needed for child and teens still suffering negative impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, Toronto's board of health says.The board decided at a meeting on Monday to recommend that the city ask the province for more mental health funding to help students who require "intensive" intervention that goes beyond the scope of the school system.Specifically, the board said the province should address wait times for treatment and increase access to care for students in dist
Doctors for Woodrow Wilson and Donald Trump are among those who lied to the public about a politician's health.
CALGARY — Alberta Health Services says 231 people, many of them children, have been infected with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli 0157 after an outbreak this month at several Calgary daycares. Twenty-five children and one adult are in hospital; 21 have severe illness or hemolytic uremic syndrome. Here is what you need to know about it: What is it? Shiga toxin-producing E. coli 0157 is different than typical E. coli infections, because it produces a toxin that can cause complications. It's a type o
MONTREAL — Eight overdoses over a few hours in downtown Montreal this weekend reflect how homeless Indigenous people have started consuming hard and unsafe street drugs, says the head of a shelter that serves the vulnerable community. The overdoses, which sent six people to hospital, are being investigated by public health authorities and police. Heather Johnston, executive director of Projets Autochtones du Québec, which runs a shelter for Indigenous people in downtown Montreal, said her staff
Kimmel shares his two kids Jane and Billy with wife Molly McNearney and is dad to kids Katie and Kevin with his ex-wife
Want to keep your brain and body fresh at the same time? Sorry, you can't.
Prolonged periods of inactivity in adults aged 60 and above puts them at higher risk of developing the condition.