14-year-old girl fatally shot in west Baltimore

A 14-year-old girl shot Saturday night in west Baltimore has died, city police said. City police said officers were called to the 600 block of Linnard Street near Edmondson Avenue for a report of a shooting. Police said preliminary information indicates the girl was unresponsive and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.

