14-year-old boy killed in Park Duvalle shooting identified by coroner
14-year-old boy killed in Park Duvalle shooting identified by coroner
14-year-old boy killed in Park Duvalle shooting identified by coroner
The body in the mouth of the alligator was identified as Sabrina Peckham, 41, who was previously caught trespassing onto a nearby Florida wetland.
Jaylee Chillson, a teenage runaway, fatally shot herself in front of a local deputy, after the sheriff wanted to take her home
The GOP congresswoman spoke to Fox News' Jesse Watters about being caught on camera vaping and causing a disturbance at a “Beetlejuice” production.
Jennifer Neville-Lake reflected her cherished memories eight years after her final family photo was taken.
Cuoco uploaded a cute image of her and Pelphrey giving their daughter a kiss, as the baby looked somewhat confused
“When we get a call like that, everything else stops.”
Piroschka Van De Wouw/ReutersWelcome to this week’s edition of Royalist, The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Harry must give ‘suitable warning’ for royal accommodationWhere can Prince Harry call home in the U.K.? That is the preoccupation of a weekend of feverish reporting—first, a reported snub by Harry to King Charles over staying at Balmoral; another story has Charles offering Harry a residence for when he sta
The actress reportedly wed her now-husband at a West London church on Saturday
Jasmine shocked her costars with a trip to the New York studio once her American Visa was finally approved — but not everyone was thrilled to see her
TORONTO — Two people are dead and at least two others are injured after late-night shootings in Toronto's northwest end on Saturday. City police allege one group of people drove up to another shortly after 11:30 p.m. in the Kipling Avenue and Mount Olive Drive area and an unspecified number of shots were fired. Const. Victor Kwong would not say whether there was an exchange of gunfire between the two groups, but says a 20-year-old man died at the scene. The first group drove away, but Kwong said
The ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ stars said "I do" on Saturday during a romantic weekend-long celebration in Meredith, Colorado
The children were found at an address in Essex on Sunday.
Kevin James met Steffiana de la Cruz on a blind date
Strictly Come Dancing star Amanda Abbington has opened up about her heartbreaking split from her partner and former co-star Martin Freeman.
Williams roasted the reality star after she posted photos of herself in a bikini on the tennis court
Ronald and Phyllis Stephens have supported their son throughout his singing career
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank share two young sons, August and Ernest
Judi Dench’s daughter, Finty Williams, shares her mother’s passion for acting
This week, thousands of Canadians turned out to protest gender diversity education in schools, and thousands more showed up for counter protests in support of it. In B.C., a program called SOGI, or Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity, is at the centre of the conflict. Introduced in 2016 by the B.C. Liberal party — now B.C. United — the current B.C. NDP government continues to support the program, as does B.C. United leader Kevin Falcon.The program has raised concerns, including among parents
Nic Kerdiles, the Anaheim Ducks forward who beat the odds and became the hockey franchise’s first local player, died Saturday from injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident in Nashville. He was 29. Metro Nashville police responded to a crash at 3:30 a.m. ET. Kerdiles allegedly ran a stop sign and hit the driver’s side of …