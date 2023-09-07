14-Year-Old Boy Dies After ‘One Chip Challenge:’ I Don't Want Anyone ‘Hurting the Way I'm Hurting’
The challenge from Paqui involves eating a spicy chip containing Carolina Reaper and Naga Viper Peppers without drinking or eating anything else
The challenge from Paqui involves eating a spicy chip containing Carolina Reaper and Naga Viper Peppers without drinking or eating anything else
Rumors that Joe Jonas filed for divorce because Sophie Turner "likes to party" have gone viral, angering fans who think she's being made to look bad.
As we enter the autumn the question that many people are asking is ‘has the Ukrainian counter-offensive failed to meet expectations?’
The former New Jersey governor fired back after Trump slammed him during a radio interview.
Sophie Turner issues a statement following divorce from Joe Jonas, confirming that after four years they have "mutually decided" to end their marriage.
The court documents filed by Noor Alfallah reportedly request that Al Pacino can have “reasonable visitation” of three-month-old Roman
“It’s going to be incandescent evidence," said Harry Litman.
Fulton County JailA judge in Georgia on Wednesday denied motions from two co-defendants to sever their cases from one another in the sprawling racketeering prosecution against Donald Trump.Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee handed down the decision after more than 90 minutes of arguments from prosecutors and defense counsel. The ruling is a win for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, and means Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell will be tried together, beginning Oct. 23.Being yoked to Powe
Timothy Parlatore responded to the former president's comment that he'd "absolutely" testify at one of his trials.
The former New Jersey governor explains why he thinks the former president could lose the Republican primary.
Sarah Ferguson has the sweetest reaction to godson Alby Shale's engagement after his brother Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi revealed the happy news…
The perfect mid-week pick-me-up.
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took to Instagram on Wednesday to share some personal family news that he and Princess Beatrice are very excited about
The author Walter Isaacson shared a rare peek into Elon Musk's relationship with one of the mothers of his children, Shivon Zilis, who works at Neuralink.
Ukrainian forces killed 49 elite Russian paratroopers in a single day in an operation to prevent them from being deployed to a key section of the war’s southern front line.
Former Ukrainian spy Valentin Nalivaychenko told The Economist that even he's concerned Ukraine's string of assassinations is crossing the line.
The landlord life isn’t for everyone — but that doesn't mean you can't make money in real estate.
Mike McCarthy is just fine, but with Deion Sanders’ stock soaring, considering him for NFL jobs isn’t so dumb, Mac Engel writes.
Food Network's Guy Fieri took to Instagram to mourn the loss of his friend Steve Harwell, the lead singer of Smash Mouth.
King Charles III and late Princess Diana divorced in 1996
Footage shows the blazing ruins of a Russian ammunition dump near Bakhmut, which Ukraine's Ministry of Defense says it took out with HIMARS.