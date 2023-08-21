13 people rescued as San Diego River surged near Morena Blvd. bridge
The San Diego Fire Department and San Diego Lifeguards saved 13 people who were almost swept away by the rising San Diego River Sunday night.
The San Diego Fire Department and San Diego Lifeguards saved 13 people who were almost swept away by the rising San Diego River Sunday night.
The supermodel has been enjoying a Canadian getaway to the celebrity-filled destination in Ontario.
Ukraine has released dramatic photos of what it claims to be a Russian bomber engulfed in flames after it was attacked by Kamikaze drones, undermining claims by Moscow that the plane was merely damaged.
Canadians have finally fallen out of love with Trudeau. The shine has come off a career that at times seemed to defy political gravity. Instead of Trudeaumania, the nation is suffering from Trudeau fatigue.
There really is no other way to put it The post ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Chris Meloni Thinks Marjorie Taylor Greene Is a Cow appeared first on TheWrap.
A prominent U.S. Senate Republican on Sunday said former President Donald Trump should drop out of the 2024 Republican White House race, arguing that Trump cannot win a general election contest against Democratic President Joe Biden. Senator Bill Cassidy, one of seven Senate Republicans who voted to convict Trump at the former president's second impeachment trial in 2021, described a federal documents case against Trump as "almost a slam dunk" and warned that voters would not elect someone convicted of a crime as president.
Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer shared an unusually Gothic-looking photo of his family estate, Althorp House, to his Instagram account, less than two weeks before the stately home closes to the public for the year.
Emily Ratajkowski took a stroll through her kitchen in a hot thong swimsuit, from her swimwear line, Inamorata, and shared pics on Instagram.
He says of President Biden's son, "This blind spot is a problem" The post CNN’s Jake Tapper Says ‘Trump Was Right’ About Hunter Biden’s Foreign Income (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
For Bennifer, bathrooms will always be the most romantic room in the house.
‘He has one singular ideology, which is Donald Trump,’ Alex Holder tells CNN’s Newsroom host Jim Acosta. ‘I mean, nothing else matters’
Former President Donald Trump's legal woes could extend into his campaign finances amid reports that his post-2020 election donation funds could be frozen. If so, it would deal a blow to both Trump's...
The 10-year-old boy's mother posted a photo to Facebook showing her son in the back of a police car before he was taken to jail.
"4th day here and I’m missing my kiddos so much," Spelling wrote on her Instagram Story Sunday
The Soviet-era A-5 GAMMON S-200 surface-to-air missile system, which weighs 7.5 tons, is being used to strike Russia, the UK MoD says.
Ukraine's military has found recent success in downing Russia's highly capable Ka-52s, destroying three aircraft this week alone.
Miller urged conservatives to weaponize the Department of Justice after accusing Democrats of doing the same.
A Russian ballistic missile strike on Ukraine's Chernihiv has killed 7, and wounded 144 - children are among the victims.
Woods describes Musk as "just another greedy capitalist" following announcement X would remove the block feature The post James Woods Threatens to Leave X (Twitter), Elon Musk Responds: ‘Delete Your Account’ appeared first on TheWrap.
Putin's spies failed to establish well-placed recruits to act as saboteurs and help Russian forces during the invasion, Calder Walton wrote.
The duo first met in 2012 and have been collaborating with each other ever since