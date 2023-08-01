What to do with the 12th pick in a fantasy football draft

Yahoo Fantasy analyst Andy Behrens offers strategy and advice ahead of fantasy drafts.

Video Transcript

[HIP HOP MUSIC]

ANDY BEHRENS: 12th and last pick in the draft. Some people really like these turn picks. Here's hoping you're one of those weirdos because, historically, across decades and many thousands of Yahoo leagues, it's a little bit better to be in the top half of the draft. But whatever. You can win a league from any spot, or at least I can. I have a lot of faith in your ability to do it too. One piece of advice, the turn is a great place to just try some stuff. Perhaps to operate outside your RB-heavy comfort zone.

This is a prime spot to go zero RB to collect an outrageously great group of receivers before taking your first running back. Maybe you're the person who triggers the quarterback run in round three or four. You can't spend the entire draft reacting to other people's picks. That is key. At the turn, you have a great chance to control the board, and, occasionally, to get people panicking.