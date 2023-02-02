12 people arrested in Pasco County human trafficking case, missing teen found

Full Story: https://wfts.tv/3wPyqeC Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco announced 12 people were arrested in connection to a "large scale human trafficking" case in Pasco County Wednesday morning.

Latest Stories

  • Dave Bautista Wonders Why He's Not Offered Rom-Com Roles: 'Am I That Unattractive?'

    "It's just never come my way. I've never had an offer to do a rom-com," the actor said

  • Protesters mark second anniversary of Myanmar coup

    STORY: Thousands of Myanmar protestors in Bangkok gathered in front of the Myanmar embassy. Protestors raised three fingers to symbolize liberty, equality, and fraternity and showed photos of ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi. A rally was also held in front of the United Nations offices. Meanwhile in Tokyo, hundreds of demonstrators gathered behind barriers on a residential street opposite the Myanmar embassy compound, many bearing images of Suu Kyi, whose elected government was overthrown in a military-led putsch in February 2021.Some 1.2 million people have been displaced and over 70,000 have left the country, according to the United Nations, which has accused the military of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

  • Dave Bautista responds to suggestion he could play Bane in DC reboot

    Dave Bautista has confirmed he has held talks with James Gunn about playing Bane in the DC universe, but confirmed he won't be portraying the character.The actor, 54, previously admitted his desire to take on the role and fans believed the opportunity could arise after Gunn - who directed Guardians of the Galaxy - took charge of DC Studios. However, Bautista now believes Bane should be portrayed by a "younger and fresher" star.He added he doesn't believe we would "bring justice" to the role at this point in his career

  • Inmate Humiliates Russia’s Shadow Army by Casually Taking Cab Home

    Spencer Platt/GettyPrisoners recruited by Russia’s Wagner Group to fight in Ukraine seem to be increasingly realizing they’ve been duped, and that no one ever counted on bringing them back alive.One inmate recruited by the group back in November has absconded from his team in Ukraine’s Luhansk region and fled to Russia by bus and ride-sharing app, where he says he is now hiding out in fear of revenge.“We thought we’d be equal with the hired fighters, that we wouldn’t be any different, but in rea

  • Man missing both legs dies after cops shot him at least eight times: ‘How cold-hearted could they be?’

    Anthony Lowe Jr appeared to be fleeing from police when he was shot and killed

  • Lawsuit can proceed against Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse

    A federal judge in Wisconsin ruled Wednesday that a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the father of a man shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse during a protest in 2020 can proceed against Rittenhouse, police officers and others. The father of Anthony Huber, one of two men shot and killed by Rittenhouse, filed the lawsuit in 2021, accusing officers of allowing for a dangerous situation that violated his son's constitutional rights and resulted in his death. Anthony Huber's father, John Huber, also alleged that Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time of the shootings, conspired with law enforcement to cause harm to protestors.

  • Pair found guilty in beating of Mississauga father, family says act showed 'darkest side of humanity'

    Steps away from a Brampton courthouse where his attackers were found guilty, Mohammed Abu Marzouk spoke out for the first time since the beating that nearly ended his life, calling for all Canadians to stand up to hate. To see him standing there, one might never guess he suffered more than 10 skull fractures and was almost killed by two men who attacked him, yelling, "f--king Arabs!" It's a far cry from the images that emerged after the attack on July 15, 2018, when the father of two lay unconsc

  • Kenneth Esson gets full parole 36 years after Miramichi-area murders

    A man from northeastern New Brunswick who killed two teenagers and left another for dead near Miramichi in the late 1980s has been granted full parole. Kenneth Esson, 58, of Neguac was serving a life sentence for first and second-degree murder, attempted murder and sexual assault committed in 1986. The Parole Board of Canada granted Esson full parole in a Jan. 5 decision provided to CBC News on Monday. The decision says "the board finds that you have reached the stage of your life sentence when

  • WATCH: Son’s Video Destroys Murdaugh Alibi, Prosecutors Say

    Joshua Boucher/Pool via GettySouth Carolina jurors on Wednesday watched the last video that Paul Murdaugh made before he was killed—a crucial piece of information that prosecutors say destroys his father’s alibi for the slaying.Disgraced lawyer Alex Murdaugh has claimed he was nowhere near the dog kennels where Paul and his mother Maggie were slain at the time of the June 7, 2021, crime. But prosecutors say Alex’s voice is on the video.In the video, played in Colleton County Court on Wednesday a

  • Skeleton found by river in 2018 alongside rubber chicken identified, Colorado cops say

    The man’s body was found with various items, including a 1/2-inch long rubber chicken and heart-shaped stone charm, according to the sheriff’s office.

  • Grinning burglars have smiles wiped off their faces after being jailed

    Terry Hannifin and Sean Ryan were caught after going on a month-long crime spree in Warwickshire.

  • Firefighters ‘photographed dead bodies of women in car accidents’

    A female firefighter said she has seen comments made by male colleagues about the type of underwear women were wearing in a car crash.

  • Andrew Innes: Double murder suspect 'killed toddler during game of hide and seek', court hears

    In video evidence shown to jurors, a primary school-aged child claimed they never saw two-year-old Jellica Burke again after the game with 52-year-old Andrew Innes. Innes denies murdering Jellica and her mother Bennylyn Burke, 25, and has instead lodged a special defence of diminished responsibility. Innes is currently on trial for murder at the High Court in Edinburgh.

  • Vistara: Italian woman 'punched and spat' on India flight

    The Italian woman, who was arrested on a complaint by crew, has denied the allegations against her.

  • U.S. woman detained in Russia after walking calf on Red Square

    Alicia Day, 34, was fined 20,000 roubles ($285) for obstructing pedestrians in an unauthorised protest and sentenced to 13 days of "administrative arrest" on a separate charge of disobeying police orders. "I bought the calf so that it wouldn't be eaten," TASS news agency quoted her as saying. Video shared by state media showed Day explaining that she had got a driver to bring the calf to Red Square by car.

  • Ukrainian authorities raid home of billionaire Kolomoiskiy

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian state security officials searched the home of billionaire businessman Ihor Kolomoiskiy on Wednesday, in what several media outlets said was an investigation into possible financial crimes. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) did not immediately reply to a request for comment about the reports, and Kolomoiskiy could not be reached for comment. A senior governing party official confirmed Kolomoiskiy's home had been searched - as well as that of a former interior minister - but did not state the reason for the search.

  • Tucker Carlson Makes Wildly Offensive (Even For Him) Crack About George Floyd

    The Fox News host's racially charged blather hit another low in his take on the police killing of Tyre Nichols.

  • Ashley Wadsworth's sister says killer's past should have been known

    Canadian Ashley Wadsworth was strangled and stabbed multiple times by her boyfriend in the UK.

  • Texas executes inmate for 2007 fatal shooting of Dallas cop

    Texas on Wednesday executed an inmate convicted of fatally shooting a Dallas police officer nearly 16 years ago after a high-speed chase. Wesley Ruiz, 43, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville, Texas, for the March 2007 killing of Dallas Police Senior Corporal Mark Nix. “I would like to apologize to Mark and the Nix family for taking him away from you," Ruiz said as he was laying strapped to a gurney in the death chamber.

  • In Haiti, gangs take control as democracy withers

    Cherizier, best known by his childhood nickname Barbecue, has become the most recognized name in Haiti. Internationally, he’s known as Haiti’s most powerful and feared gang leader, sanctioned by the United Nations for “serious human rights abuses,” and the man behind a fuel blockade that brought the Caribbean nation to its knees late last year. At a time when democracy has withered in Haiti and gang violence has spiraled out of control, it's armed men like Cherizier that are filling the power vacuum left by a crumbling government.