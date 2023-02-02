12 people arrested in Pasco County human trafficking case, missing teen found

Reuters Videos
STORY: Thousands of Myanmar protestors in Bangkok gathered in front of the Myanmar embassy. Protestors raised three fingers to symbolize liberty, equality, and fraternity and showed photos of ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi. A rally was also held in front of the United Nations offices. Meanwhile in Tokyo, hundreds of demonstrators gathered behind barriers on a residential street opposite the Myanmar embassy compound, many bearing images of Suu Kyi, whose elected government was overthrown in a military-led putsch in February 2021.Some 1.2 million people have been displaced and over 70,000 have left the country, according to the United Nations, which has accused the military of war crimes and crimes against humanity.