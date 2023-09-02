12-year-old shot during high school football game in East Baltimore
12-year-old shot during high school football game in East Baltimore See more: https://www.wmar2news.com/12-year-old-shot-during-high-school-football-game-in-east-baltimore
12-year-old shot during high school football game in East Baltimore See more: https://www.wmar2news.com/12-year-old-shot-during-high-school-football-game-in-east-baltimore
Former UFC star Paige VanZant reveals her OnlyFans site made more money in one day than her entire fighting career (including UFC) combined.
Tennis star Daniil Medvedev hit a camera and shouted at fans, asking if they were "stupid," during an eventful second-round victory over Christopher O'Connell at the 2023 U.S. Open.
MADRID (AP) — Spain's government began a move to oust suspended soccer chief Luis Rubiales, who ended a week of silence on Friday by insisting he was the victim of a smear campaign. Rubiales has come in for a storm of criticism and calls for his resignation for his behavior during and after Spain's recent Women’s World Cup triumph in Sydney. He kissed player Jenni Hermoso on the lips without consent and grabbed his crotch in a lewd victory gesture. On Friday, a Spanish government legal panel han
If anyone still doubts that Ludvig Aberg is not just a lively candidate to make next month’s Ryder Cup but is rapidly becoming a probable, then they did not see the young Swede’s first round in the final qualifying tournament on Thursday and certainly did not hear the assessment of Luke Donald’s assistant captain.
The Toronto Blue Jays are about to play in the most unusual ballpark in the majors and some players will be more affected than others.
Shanahan addressed Garoppolo calling things "weird" by saying he agreed. Then he immediately backtracked, saying it wasn't weird but was "unusual," which is a synonym for weird.
Heat bypasses stretch provision with Lowry. What it means
Which wideouts should you be leery of at their current ADPs? Seven analysts reveal a big-name receiver they're fading in drafts.
The U.S. soccer great praised the "unity" of the World Cup champions as Spain's soccer president refuses to resign over the kissing scandal.
Kevin Brotz at Florida Gator Hunting was in awe when they realized they were after a massive gator. It could be the second largest in Florida history.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski wants you to get comfortable taking small steps toward a championship — Step 1 is to win the first month of the season.
Before the Dutch Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton revealed he "ate so much food" during his time off and needed to diet to meet F
The Chiefs tried to move up in the first round of the NFL Draft, but their offer was turned down by the Cowboys. This is what Dallas executives thought of the proposal.
From Super Bowl predictions to picking MVP and all the other notable awards, USA TODAY Sports' NFL staffers mapped out what to expect in 2023.
Davis Schneider and Ernie Clement could be the heroes the Blue Jays need down the stretch.
Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, the top-seeded team and the defending U.S. Open women's doubles champions, were knocked out of the tournament Friday in the second round. Krejcikova and Siniakova completed a career Grand Slam with their victory last year at Flushing Meadows.
JAKARTA, Indonesia — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 23 points but Canada suffered its first defeat at the FIBA Basketball World Cup, losing 69-65 to Brazil in second-round action Friday. Lu Dort added 17 points for Canada. Brazil was led by Bruno Caboclo's 19 points. Canada's loss, in addition to Latvia's 74-69 win over defending champion and top-ranked Spain earlier in the day creates a logjam in Group L. Each team holds a 3-1 record heading into the final day of group stage games.
Checking in with the Spanish golf star on the heels of his best season yet.
CLEVELAND (AP) — With a limited budget, the Guardians surprised many people around baseball when they claimed pitchers Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo López and Matt Moore off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels this week. Cleveland manager Terry Francona was one of them, even after being given a heads up by team president Chris Antonetti and general manager Mike Chernoff. “They told me we might be adding somebody, so I went to sleep Wednesday thinking something might happen,” Francona said Friday. “Nev
Full list of current WWE Champions, including Universal, Intercontinental, Women's, US, Tag Team, and more across Raw, SmackDown and NXT.