12-Year-Old Boy Rescued After '260 Hours' Under Rubble, Authorities Say

A 12-year-old boy was pulled from the rubble in Hatay province, Turkey, on February 16, 260 hours after deadly earthquake struck the country and neighbouring Syria, authorities said.

Footage shared by the Turkish Police Service shows rescue workers searching under a collapsed building in Hatay.

“Another miracle redemption… we are one together,” the caption read, according to a machine translation.

Local news outlets identified the boy as Osman Halebiye, who they said was rescued from the Buket Apartment, in Hatay’s Antakya city.

By February 16, state-run news outlet Anadolu Agency reported a death toll of 36,100 in Turkey and the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Syria’s death toll had risen to 5,651, bringing the total death toll so far to 41,751. Credit: Turkish Police Service via Storyful

