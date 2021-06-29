11th victim recovered from Miami tower rubble

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said 150 people remained missing as of Monday afternoon as searchers continued to comb through the ruins of the building for possible survivors. Police have so far identified eight of the victims, including a couple married for nearly 60 years and a mother whose teenage son is one of the few known survivors.

The cause of the collapse at the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, near Miami, remained under investigation.