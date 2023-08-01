What to do with the 11th pick in a fantasy football draft

Yahoo Fantasy analyst Andy Behrens offers strategy and advice ahead of fantasy drafts.

Video Transcript

ANDY BEHRENS: Look, I'm going to give it to you straight. The 11th pick leaves a lot to be desired. Things could have broken better for you with respect to draft position. Historically, it's better to be inside the first six picks than in the next six. But it's not decisive. Thousands of people won leagues from this spot last year, and you might very well be next.

I'll tell you what I absolutely love with this spot. In early Yahoo drafts, this is where Nick Chubb is going. Chubb might very well be the best back in football, people. He's the king of the missed tackle, the breakaway run. He's coming off a 1,500 yard season. And he has never averaged fewer than 5 yards per carry. That's not a bad way to start a draft, in my opinion. And even if some very shrewd person takes him ahead of you, that only means a dominant, top-tier receiver just fell into your lap.

When it comes back around to you in the third and fourth rounds, I don't hate the idea of taking one of the top-tier quarterbacks right here. Those guys have been league winners in recent seasons. And at 11, you need to find a way to give yourself a clear advantage somewhere.