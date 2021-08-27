What to do with the 11th pick in a fantasy football draft
Yahoo fantasy expert Andy Behrens offer some strategy tips and players to consider with the 11th pick in a fantasy football draft.
Yahoo fantasy expert Andy Behrens offer some strategy tips and players to consider with the 11th pick in a fantasy football draft.
Mendy, 27, has also been charged with one count of sexual assault.
The Chicago White Sox hit three homers off starter Hyun-Jin Ryu before hanging on for a 10-7 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday at Rogers Centre.
Sylvie Morel is 64 years old. She's competing in her third Paralympics — 21 years after her first. And she's not done yet.
There will be no "bridge deal" for star winger Andrei Svechnikov, who inked an eight-year contract with the Hurricanes on Thursday.
Star outfielder George Springer appeared one step closer to returning to the Toronto lineup.
More hardware for Canada at the Paralympics.
Tennessee general manager Jon Robinson made a plea Thursday for people to get the “life-saving” COVID-19 vaccination as the Titans' virus outbreak grew to nine.
Sean Couturier's new deal runs through the 2029-30 season.
After making the playoffs in 25 straight seasons, Detroit is now enduring a lengthy rebuild. How much longer will this last?
We all want to win Week 1, but that's tough to do when the players you draft get off to slow starts. Liz Loza identifies five candidates who could be in a lull early on.
Five years ago, Colin Kaepernick took a knee and in the process vaulted the act of protest to the forefront of national conversation and permanently changed the face of sports.
West Ham may sit atop the Premier League table but Liverpool and Chelsea have been the two most impressive teams of the campaign so far.
“I’m just sort of getting through it, to be honest.”
Kelsey Mitchell is clearly a woman of many talents.
Thomas claims his offseason workouts were repeatedly interrupted in the lawsuit.
Flyers forward Kevin Hayes says he lost his "best friend" when his older brother and former NHLer Jimmy Hayes died.
Charlie Montoyo has been taking a lot of heat from Blue Jays fans. Is it justified?
Premier League referees are once again under scrutiny following offseason changes to some rules that were previously divisive, including handball, offside margins and what could be considered trivial fouls.
After another weekend of breathtaking Premier League action, Matchday 3 features a team searching for past glory versus a modern dynasty, and two teams searching for an identity early in the season.
Page is an NFL Hall of Famer, former Minnesota Supreme Court justice and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient.