11-Year-Old Faces Felony Charges for Starting Brush Fire in Rimrock, Arizona

An 11-year-old boy is facing felony charges after intentionally starting a brush fire on May 22 at a defunct golf course in Rimrock, Arizona, causing more than $30,000 worth of damage.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies completed an investigation that revealed the fire near Beaver Creek Golf Course destroyed two uninhabited structures and reached within 20 feet of a house.

According to witnesses, three boys were seen playing with aerosol cans and a lighter before the fire started, according to the sheriff’s office. Officials determined one of the boys was responsible for setting the fire while the other two attempted to stop him and tried to put the fire out.

Copper Canyon Fire and US Forest Service Fire crews responded and were able to contain the fire despite high wind gusts in the region.

The juvenile is facing three felony charges — arson of a structure, criminal damage, and endangerment — as well as one misdemeanor for reckless burning, officials said.

“We are well into wildfire season and as we head into the holiday weekend, we want everyone to understand just how quickly brush fires can start and how dangerous they can be to the community,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a caption. Credit: Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful