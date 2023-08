The Canadian Press

NEW ROSS, N.S. — RCMP in Nova Scotia say a 17-year-old is dead after a fatal collision in New Ross.. They say officers were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 12 — which runs from Chester Basin on the province's South Shore to Kentville, the most populous town in the Annapolis Valley — early on Sunday morning. The Mounties say initial investigation shows a Honda Civic and a Toyota Corolla were travelling in opposite directions when they collided. They say the lone passenger in the Honda Ci