11 dead, including 8 children, in Mumbai building collapse

The incident occurred close to midnight in a northern suburb of Mumbai, officials said, adding that more people could be trapped inside the debris.Eight people were injured and have been moved to nearby hospitals.Local television showed pictures of rescue workers pulling out debris in a narrow lane, as relatives and onlookers milled about.Incidents of building collapses become more common in India's financial capital of Mumbai during the monsoon. Wednesday was the first day of heavy rains in the city.