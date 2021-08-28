11 AM Ida update

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Decorated swimmer Aurélie Rivard has captured Canada's first gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics.
Hayes, who was arrested in Los Angeles last month, gasped, “I can’t breathe” multiple times before the officer removed his knee from Hayes’ neck.
Arsenal is bottom of the table with no points and no goals after three games.
Gardner Minshew will give the Eagles another option behind Jalen Hurts.
After Tokyo, Andre De Grasse is no stranger to high expectations. He intends to keep meeting them.
A lot needs to go right if Toronto is to make the postseason this year, including star-player health and relief pitching.
We're a tiny step closer to seeing a race between Usain Bolt and Tyreek Hill.
Isaiah McKenzie sent out an image of his COVID-19 vaccine card.
Manchester United have reached an agreement with Juventus to re-sign Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, 12 years after he left the Premier League.
John Tavares provided some much-needed good news for the Maple Leafs.
What you need to know about sports betting as the laws surrounding single-event wagering in Canada officially loosen up on Friday.
With his future in Buffalo uncertain, Sabres captain Jack Eichel is changing agents while in the midst of a long-standing dispute with the team.
Officials predict that the storm could become a Category 4 hurricane before it makes landfall south of New Orleans this weekend.
"Can't deny me what I deserve."
Police arrested Rashaun Jones last week alleging that he murdered his former Hurricanes teammate Bryan Pata in 2006.
The women's field is full of legitimate competitors, but all eyes will be on Ash Barty.
Djokovic is seeking to become just the third man to accomplish the Calendar Year Slam.
Minshew Mania is on the move. The Jacksonville Jaguars traded backup quarterback Gardner Minshew to Philadelphia on Saturday for a conditional draft pick in 2022. The Jaguars received a sixth-round pick that would become a fifth-rounder if Minshew plays 50% of snaps in three games. Minshew joins a QB room that already has starter Jalen Hurts and veteran backup Joe Flacco. The Eagles cut third-string quarterback Nick Mullens to make room for Minshew. Former Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell,
Yahoo Sports and BetMGM have teamed up to give fans in Arizona a new way to enjoy the games they love.
A look at what's happening around the majors today: ___ NEGATIVE NEWS Red Sox infielder Kiké Hernández tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and will be sidelined indefinitely. Manager Alex Cora said Hernández is experiencing symptoms. He’ll be placed on the COVID-19 list along with second baseman Christian Arroyo, who had close contact with Hernández. Cora expects both to miss “an extended period of time.” Boston is in the thick of a postseason race as it continues a three-game series against