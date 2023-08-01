What to do with the 10th pick in a fantasy football draft

Yahoo Fantasy analyst Andy Behrens offers strategy and advice ahead of fantasy drafts.

Video Transcript

ANDY BEHRENS: You know, we're only a year removed from a wild fantasy season in which the 10th pick actually produced the most league winners at Yahoo. OK, sure, that may not have been the case last year or in any other season I'm aware of, but the point is, it happened once and it happened recently, so it can happen again. You can draft a devastatingly good team from this spot. In fact, in a season like this without a clear consensus number one pick and clusters of talent in the top positional tiers, I kind of like the turn. You're getting a pair of potential league winners at the top, and then, OK, it's a long wait until you pick again, which can be painful.

Keep the queue full. Don't get tied to specific names because you're probably going to get sniped repeatedly. Let's be sure to use those long breaks between picks to trash talk every other manager in the draft chat. Pick 10 has its issues, but this is a great spot from which to win the psychological chat war against your league-mates.