101-year-old Marine honored at Mt. Soledad National Veternans Memorial
101-year-old former Marine, San Diegan and real-life Rosie the Riveter was honored with a plaque on Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial.
101-year-old former Marine, San Diegan and real-life Rosie the Riveter was honored with a plaque on Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial.
Russia has redeployed some of its most elite troops to the Zaporizhzhia region in an attempt to halt Ukrainian troops from reclaiming the area, according to The Institute for the Study of War.
Victory for Ukraine is close, despite bleak Western media reports, according to Jan Kallberg from the Center for European Policy Analysis.
Ukrainian forces have broken through the most difficult line of Russian defences in the south and should be able to advance more quickly now, a commander on the southern front has claimed.
Ukraine’s forces believe they have broken through Russia’s strongest line of defence and will now be able to advance more quickly, a commander fighting in the south has said.
Russia's fearsome Ka-52 helicopter gunship, nicknamed "Putin's vulture," has been inflicting a high cost on Ukraine's counteroffensive this summer.
Three Ukrainian military pilots including a "mega talent" who yearned to fly F-16s were killed on Friday when two L-39 combat training aircraft collided over a region west of Kyiv on Friday, the air force said on Saturday. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who is counting on swift training of crews to fly up to 61 F-16 fighter jets promised by his Western allies, said in his nightly video address that the three men included Andriy Pilshchykov, callsign Juice, "a Ukrainian officer, one of those who greatly helped our state." "But now that American planes are actually on the horizon, he will not fly them."
The United States and its allies clashed Friday with North Korea, Russia and China over Pyongyang’s failed attempts to launch a spy satellite and who is responsible for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula. The open Security Council meeting called by the U.S., Albania, Ecuador, France, Japan and Malta to condemn the attempted launch, which used banned ballistic missile technology, was attended by North Korea’s United Nations ambassador for just the second time since 2017.
Early on Friday, Russia reported one of the biggest coordinated Ukrainian air raids yet over Russian-controlled territory but said air defence systems had downed all 42 drones attacking Crimea before they could hit their targets. Ukrainian intelligence officials said the attack struck Russia's 126th Coastal Defence Brigade based in Perevalnoye, a town more than 200 km (120 miles) from Ukraine-controlled territory. "We confirm that there was a hit," said GUR spokesman Andriy Yusov, according to Ukrainian media outlet Liga.Net.
Russian forces struck a cafe in a key front-line area in northeastern Ukraine Saturday, killing two civilians and wounding a third, regional officials said. The shelling near the city of Kupiansk came as U.K. officials said that Russia may try to retake the area, which was captured by Kyiv in a lightning counteroffensive last September after more than six months of Russian occupation.
Dmitry Utkin, who is believed to have died aged 53 alongside Yevgeny Prigozhin in the private jet that crashed north of Moscow on August 23, was sometimes described as the co-founder, with Prigozhin, of the shadowy Wagner Group of Russian mercenaries.
The war in Ukraine has shown that providing life-saving care to wounded troops in future conflicts will require far more resources.
Russia launched an overnight air attack against Ukraine on Sunday, sending missiles over other northern and central parts of the country, authorities said. The Ukrainian military reported shooting down four cruise missiles out of up to eight total airborne targets detected, adding that the rest of the targets were "probably false". The governor of Kyiv region, Ruslan Kravchenko, said two people had been wounded and 10 buildings damaged by falling missile debris in one unspecified area of the region.
A long-forgotten time capsule at West Point recently discovered inside the base of a monument and believed to have been left by cadets in the late 1820s is expected to be pried open Monday. The contents of the small lead box could possibly provide a window into the early, more Spartan days of the storied U.S. Military Academy. It's not certain exactly when the box was placed in the monument's marble base or who chose any items inside, though a committee of five cadets that may have been involved
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Niger’s junta authorized troops from neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso to come to its defense and asked the French ambassador to leave the country Friday, raising the stakes in a standoff with other West African nations who are threatening force to reinstate Niger’s democratically elected president. The junta leader, Brig. Gen. Abdrahmane Tchiani, signed two executive orders authorizing the "security forces of Burkina Faso and Mali to intervene on Niger territory in the eve
Nearly 600 of the pilots who are being investigated have licenses to fly the general public on passenger airlines, according to The Washington Post.
Ukraine has targeted Moscow and the surrounding region with drone strikes almost daily in recent weeks, striking deep within Russia's territory.
The gold medal for populist demagoguery goes to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, says Andres Oppenheimer | Opinion
The Ukrainian military reported shooting down four cruise missiles out of up to eight total airborne targets detected, adding that the rest of the targets were "probably false". The governor of Kyiv region, Ruslan Kravchenko, said two people had been wounded and 10 buildings damaged by falling missile debris in one unspecified area of the region. All of Ukraine was under air raid alerts for about three hours early on Sunday before they were cleared at around 6 a.m. (0300 GMT).
While the circumstances surrounding the plane crash the U.S. assesses "likely" killed mercenary group leader Yevgeniy Prigozhin remain shrouded in mystery, Russia observers quickly concluded it was no accident, but rather an act of delayed vengeance orchestrated by the Kremlin. The future of the Wagner Group, an influential paramilitary organization previously under Prigozhin's direction, is also unclear. ABC News spoke to analysts to about Putin's potential strategy, as well as the impact Prigozhin's death could have on Russia and other countries around the world.
The F/A-18 fighter pilot who ejected during a training flight near San Diego Thursday night has died, according to ABC News, citing an unnamed U.S. military official.