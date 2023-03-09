'1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton Shares Photos of Her Dramatic Weight Loss
The star of TLC's 1000-Lb. Sisters shared a series of photos on Instagram Monday that prompted excitement and encouragement from her fans and followers
The star of TLC's 1000-Lb. Sisters shared a series of photos on Instagram Monday that prompted excitement and encouragement from her fans and followers
Tiger Woods and Erica Herman were first linked in 2017 before ending their relationship in October
Ivanka Trump says she was not involved in preparing fraudulent financial statements that form the core of the $250m fraud suit against her father’s company
Herman and Woods began their romantic relationship in 2017
‘I was looking for a tote of Christmas ornaments, and that’s when I discovered him,’ wife says
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says two people near Cornwall made the same unsettling discovery within a 24-hour period: a tracking device had been placed on their vehicles without their knowledge. Both received notifications that an Apple AirTag tracker was trying to connect to their iPhones, according to OPP Inspector Marc Hemmerick of the Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry detachment. The problem: neither owned such devices. "They both noticed that AirTag devices had been placed in hidden areas
The MSNBC host said Tucker Carlson's private views are "a reminder of the craven and dangerous lying alliance" propping up former President Donald Trump.
The teenager was bitten at least seven times and suffered "serious injuries on his arm and back from the bites," the Justice Department wrote.
Follow all the latest developments in Trumpworld
Sony has released the first trailer for the raunchy comedy “No Hard Feelings,” in which Jennifer Lawrence plays a woman who answers two helicopter parents’ Craigslist ad to sleep with their sheltered 19-year-old son before he goes to college. The very R-rated trailer opens with Lawrence’s character Maddie approaching the awkward Percy at a dog […]
The "Late Show" host gave the right-wing network a stinging characterization.
With world attention understandably focused on the Ukraine crisis, we should not be surprised that rogue nations should be seeking to exploit the conflict in order to advance their own nefarious agendas.
Under a 1917 rule, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana were afforded the titles of prince and princess when their grandfather King Charles became monarch
The son of the ex-president got some not-so-subtle reminders of the right-wing network's recent history.
Justin Bieber’s surprise Rolling Loud performance was disturbed by the audience chanting insults at his wife Hailey Bieber. During the show, the audience began shouting insults and chanting “F*** Hailey!”. This follows recent drama between Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez, Justin’s famed ex-girlfriend. The pair were on and off from the early 2010s, finally ending things in 2018. Justin married Hailey later that year. Since then, drama has followed the couple. Most recently, fans claimed that Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner were making fun of Gomez online. Gomez had posted a picture of her eyebrows, claiming she had laminated them too much and looked strange. Hours later, Jenner posted a photo of herself on Instagram with the words, "this was an accident" placed on top of her brows. While Bieber and Jenner's sister Kendall posted a TikTok with the audio-clip, “I’m not saying she deserved it, but God’s timing is always right”. Many took this as a dig towards Gomez, however, Kylie Jenner denied the claims, calling them “silly”. Gomez later made a similar statement but the incident prompted her to take a break from social media.
While continuing her shrunken sweater series on her Instagram Story, Ripa shared a peek at her luxe primary suite
A letter claiming to be from the Mexican drug cartel blamed for abducting four Americans and killing two of them condemned the violence and said the gang turned over to authorities its own members who were responsible. In a letter obtained by The Associated Press through a Tamaulipas state law enforcement source, the Scorpions faction of the Gulf cartel apologized to the residents of Matamoros where the Americans were kidnapped, the Mexican woman who died in the shooting, and the four Americans and their families. Drug cartels have been known to issue communiques to intimidate rivals and authorities, but also at times like these to do some public relations work to try to smooth over situations that could affect their business.
Journalists and other employees at the network spoke to The Daily Beast in the wake of explosive revelations about Fox News management and star talent.
Archie and Lilibet technically became a prince and princess when their grandfather became king, but it was unclear if Meghan and Harry would use the titles for their children.
The naked dress, once the attention-grabbing stuff of red carpets, has taken over catwalks and trickled down to the everyday.
Try getting this one out of your head.