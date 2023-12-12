‘It will take 100 years to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda’, Yvette Cooper says
“This wasn’t what this interview was gonna be about,” the Donald Trump ally complained to “The Source” anchor.
Three months after the FBI seized classified records from Mar-a-Lago last August, a longtime employee of Donald Trump’s private club quit his job.
The principle upon which our nation was founded and that remains at the center of our justice system today is that no person — even a former president — is above the law, write Norman Eisen and Joshua Kolb.
Photos and videos of the elimination of pro-Russian ex-MP Ilya Kyva in a Moscow suburb were obtained by NV from sources in Ukraine’s SBU Security Service on Dec. 11.
The journalist reality-checked the retiring Republican lawmaker over his comment.
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Conservative party has been successful at "scapegoating" the carbon price as the reason everything is more expensive. Trudeau says in a year-end interview with The Canadian Press that the carbon price is not to blame for the cost-of-living crisis, and eliminating it will neither lower prices nor make climate action cheaper. He says cancelling it, as the Conservatives are demanding, would also eliminate rebate cheques that are worth between $240 and
A co-founder of the conservative Moms for Liberty group could move a step closer to getting ousted from a Florida school board on Tuesday, as she is embroiled in the fallout of a sexual assault investigation into her husband, the Republican Party state chairman. The Sarasota County School Board cannot directly remove Bridget Ziegler from the panel but was set to vote on a resolution requesting that she step down. The resolution was authored by board Chair Karen Rose, who said in an email that she is “shocked and deeply saddened” by the rape allegations involving Ziegler's husband, Christian Ziegler, and the couple's admissions about having a three-way sexual encounter previously with the accuser.
The gulf between Israel and the US on one hand, and Arab states and much of the rest of the world on the other, couldn't really be greater.
NY AG Letitia James said Donald Trump's pricey expert witnesses were helping her case, with one admitting that valuations on some properties were not "proper" or "reasonable."
The former president came under fire in his 2016 campaign for comments from an interview with "Access Hollywood" The post Donald Trump Says a ‘Fantastic General’ Praised His ‘Grab ‘Em By The P–y’ Tape Response as the ‘Bravest Thing I’ve Ever Seen’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Special counsel Jack Smith on Monday asked the Supreme Court to take up and rule quickly on whether former President Donald Trump can be prosecuted on charges he plotted to overturn the 2020 election results. Smith made his request for the court to act with unusual speed to prevent any delays that could push back the trial of the 2024 Republican presidential primary front-runner, currently set to begin on March 4, until after next year’s presidential election. A federal judge r
The co-host played buzzkill as the Fox News crew hyped up the GOP's pursuit of the president.
Former House Speaker Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) says that former President Donald Trump needs to stop talking about political retribution as Trump campaigns for a return to the White House.
Lawmakers in both parties are growing increasingly concerned about where a handshake deal between the White House and former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on spending stands as they negotiate how the government should be funded next year. The Biden administration and House GOP leadership worked to pass legislation known as the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA)…
Russia has spent months stockpiling cruise missiles for a winter campaign and has now started using them, the UK MOD said.
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump said Sunday he has decided against testifying for a second time at his New York civil fraud trial, posting on social media that he “VERY SUCCESSFULLY & CONCLUSIVELY” testified last month and saw no need to appear again. Trump had been expected to return to the witness stand Monday as the last big defense witness in the trial in New York Attorney General Letitia James' lawsuit. The case threatens Trump’s real estate empire and cuts to the heart of his image as a succe
Britain has agreed to donate scores of amphibious vehicles and raiding craft to Ukraine as it cements its positions on the left bank of the Dnipro river.
Mitt Romney said he has not "seen any evidence" to authorize House Republicans' impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.
The “Late Show” host imagined how the Republican front-runner could get around his promise to limit his abuse of power to just one day.
These days, divisions within the West appear to be more and more salient. The prime ministers of Belgium and Spain have expressed support for Palestine, proposing to recognise it as an independent state. The Prime Minister of Slovakia no longer wants to support the Ukrainian war effort, and it seems the same goes for the winner of the Dutch elections, Geert Wilders. Hungary, too, shares this view, advocating for peace in a Europe increasingly tired of the conflict. However, Europe may be on the