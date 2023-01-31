10 people injured, 2 critical after drive-by shooting in Lakeland
The Lakeland Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting in Lakeland that left 10 people injured Monday afternoon. Lakeland Police said officers were called to the area near Iowa Avenue North and Plum Street — which is just north of downtown — around 3:40 p.m. During a news conference, Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said a dark blue, 4-door Nissan sedan with tinted windows and a paper tag drove onto the street and rolled down all four of its windows.