10-year-old Oakland County girl collecting hundreds of toys for Children's Hospital patients

The Canadian Press

A 34-year-old Quebec man is dead after an off-road vehicle crashed over the weekend in northwestern New Brunswick. RCMP say three people were on an off-road vehicle that crashed and ended up in a ditch in Haut-Madawaska, N.B., a rural community located by the Quebec boundary and the Maine border. Police say they believe the driver lost control making a turn and that alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash that occurred around 10:50 p.m. Saturday. One of the passengers, a man from St-Louis