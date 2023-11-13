10-year-old Oakland County girl collecting hundreds of toys for Children's Hospital patients
A recent study showed that a weight loss drug lowered the risk of heart attacks, strokes and heart-related deaths in overweight adults with heart problems.
Rucking is a trendy exercise to build muscle, burn fat, and stay strong as you age. Almost anyone can do it, and you don't need a gym.
Eating asparagus every day could be a great way to get more vegetables in your diet, but doing so could have some negative health effects for you as well.
Nutritionists share how to enjoy a healthy midnight snack without destroying your night's sleep.
Here's how to tell if it's safe for your pup or if you should try an alternative.
The vet asked me if I wanted to be present. Wanted? No. But will I? Absolutely. I was not going to abandon Jessie when she needed me most.
Friday night is takeaway night and my wife and I are spoilt for choice. Two doors down in our Surrey village, we have the Navi Thai where the food is top notch. Then there’s the Ashtead Balti, so close the cat sometimes follows us and waits by the front door when we collect. Minutes away, there are kebabs, a Chinese takeaway and an Italian.
Millions of women around the world use birth control pills. But while the drugs come with warnings about the physical side effects, Canadian researcher say new data points to their effect on the brain – specifically, how women interpret fear. Katherine Ward explains.
Life-support treatment has been withdrawn from a critically ill baby girl who has been at the centre of a legal battle, a campaign organisation supporting her parents has said. Eight-month-old Indi Gregory has been transferred from the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham to a hospice, Christian Concern said on Sunday. "She is fighting hard," her father Dean Gregory is quoting as saying.
A 34-year-old Quebec man is dead after an off-road vehicle crashed over the weekend in northwestern New Brunswick. RCMP say three people were on an off-road vehicle that crashed and ended up in a ditch in Haut-Madawaska, N.B., a rural community located by the Quebec boundary and the Maine border. Police say they believe the driver lost control making a turn and that alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash that occurred around 10:50 p.m. Saturday. One of the passengers, a man from St-Louis
Zepbound, made by Eli Lilly, is the newest FDA-approved drug for weight loss. (It was previously a diabetes treatment known as Mounjaro.)
Genetic testing can inform patients if they have an inherited form of high cholesterol and prompt them to undergo treatment that could help prevent a heart attack, stroke and possibly death, a new study says.
I wake every morning to an ever-changing vista of the sky. We live in a horsebox, sleeping high above the cab, where we’ve installed a rooflight over our bed. Whether it’s the sun shafting through, the teeming of rain or the thud of snow, I’m always reminded: this is what drew us to a life of travelling.
Four of the 18 people killed in last month’s shooting in Lewiston, Maine were members of the area’s deaf community. Their deaths highlight vulnerabilities shared by people who can’t hear gunshots, sirens or other warnings.
Sofia Produce LLC, which operates under the name Trufresh, is recalling cantaloupes due to possible salmonella contamination.
Heavy fighting near Gaza’s largest hospital has left it in a “catastrophic situation,” with patients and staff trapped inside, ambulances unable to collect the wounded and life-support systems without electricity, health officials and aid agencies are reporting.
There’s a surprising amount of crossover in what things help human and dog longevity.
A daily portion of strawberries may help to prevent depression and dementia, a study suggests.
The largest hospital in Gaza has ceased to function and deaths among patients are rising, says the WHO. The director of the Al-Shifa hospital is calling on Israel, the U.S. and Egypt to evacuate the newborns from the facility.
The trial tested two doses of the drug, zunsemetinib, along with anti-rheumatic drug methotrexate compared to placebo and methotrexate in patients with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis who have inadequate response to methotrexate alone. There was no notable differentiation between zunsemetinib and placebo across any measures of efficacy at 12 weeks, the company said. The company will also be halting enrollment in an ongoing mid-stage trial studying the drug in psoriatic arthritis.
BBC Live has revealed that some fast-food chains have been inaccurately reporting the calorie content of some items on their menus.