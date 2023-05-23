10-year-old boy killed in wrong-way crash
A 10-year-old boy has died and a man has been arrested after a wrong-way crash on Loop 202 Sunday. Another child and two adults remain hospitalized.
"As I was taken from my birth mother’s arms and placed at a nearby train station, I became a statistic ― another baby uprooted by the country’s one-child policy."
Russian Ministry of Science and Higher EducationA senior Russian lawmaker who was reportedly critical of the invasion of Ukraine died over the weekend, the Russian government confirmed, in the latest unexpected fatality of a prominent figure since the war began.In a statement, Russia’s Ministry of Science and Higher Education confirmed that Deputy Science Minister Pyotr Kucherenko, 46, died on Saturday. The ministry said he “became ill” while on board a plane carrying Russian delegates home afte
When Leah Hamilton started dating another woman who was also married, their husbands supported them. They're all friends today.
My husband and I have been together for 20 years and our sex drives just don’t match. I have always wanted more sex than him (except when the children were very young) and now that I am in my late 40s and the kids are growing up, I am raring to go – to try new things, to feel desired and to show him how much I love him ... physically. But he seems perfectly happy with a Saturday-night quickie in the missionary position. I am scared to bring this up with him as I don’t want it to become a big thi
The woman urged people to ask their parents questions like these, but some viewers noted not all parents would give such thoughtful answers.
Christine, Truely, Janelle and Savanah Brown joined David Woolley in Moab, Utah, for some outdoor time this weekend
Maude Boutin St-Pierre and her longtime friend Kathleen Laurin-Mc Carthy have a dream: to raise a child together. But their plan to co-parent falls into a blind spot in Quebec law. "We have a platonic relationship, that is to say that there is no sexuality or romance between the two of us," explained Boutin St-Pierre. "But we have a very strong bond of attachment." The pair, who each have a spouse, met in CEGEP about 10 years ago. The idea of having a child together came up very quickly, first a
Brian Snyder/ReutersJeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sánchez are reportedly getting married—and her estranged brother is steaming mad about it.Michael Sánchez spun an outlandish conspiracy theory on Monday, telling The Daily Beast in a phone interview that he believes the couple is getting engaged to distract from his legal battle with them.“It kind of stinks to the high heavens,” he said.Michael Sánchez used to be thisclose with Lauren, an Emmy-winning broadcast journalist. But that ended after
Apparently, there's one area of her beauty regime the former Spice Girls star wants to retain some mystique around.
Kate Middleton reportedly treats Prince William like a fourth child because he has "tantrums," according to a royal author who spoke to a very chatty source.
Prince Ludwig chivalrously caught his bride after she fainted during the church ceremony
Christina Hall jokes she spends her time "playing driver" to her three kids
The 2-year-old was left unattended in a vehicle for 14 hours, according to police.
The internet's murmurs of dating rumors between Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian got some serious cold water tossed on them by Brady's rep, Page Six, and Entertainment Tonight this afternoon.
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, allegedly crashed her red Toyota Camry into Samantha Miller and Aric Hutchinson’s golf cart
It came in a eureka flash as my husband was soothing me with some much-needed advice after yet another run-in with my GCSE-stressed teen. My husband was Gordon in Colin from Accounts and I was Ashley.
Carole Middleton was the style pin-up. At her daughter Kate’s wedding to Prince William, back in April 2011, the then 56-year-old mother of the bride set an all-too-perfect template in her made-to-measure pastel coat dress, with a co-ordinating knee-length shift beneath. She looked poised, polished and entirely appropriate. For more than a decade, hers has been the copycat go-to formula – whether it actually suits the wearer or not.
Insider's author got married four years ago in New York City and says these four decisions made it the best wedding ever.
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart have been married for over a decade and have a low-key relationship. Here's everything you need to know about Calista.
Spider-Man: No Way Home is out, and stars Zendaya and Tom Holland have kept their relationship no secret.