10 Cuban migrants killed in Mexico road accident

STORY: The accident took place along the Pacific coast stretch of the Pijijiapan-Tonala highway in Chiapas, a common route taken by migrants who cross into Mexico from Guatemala on their way north towards the United States.

17 people were seriously injured and taken to hospitals, the National Migration Institute (INM) said in a statement.

The institute also said the driver of the Ford truck, which was not designed to carry so many people, fled the scene of the accident.

Road accidents involving migrants are not uncommon in Mexico, where many people crossing the country to the United States travel in unauthorized and poorly maintained vehicles.