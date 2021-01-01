Which 10-5 team is missing the NFL playoffs?
There are five teams in the AFC sitting at 10-5 but only four playoff spots available. The Colts are currently on the outside looking in, but there are number of ways this could play out.
Shortly before tip-off vs. the Knicks, it was announced that Pascal Siakam was sitting for disciplinary reasons, and Nick Nurse provided some brief background as to why the decision was made.
The Toronto Raptors get their first win of the season on New Year's Eve against the lowly New York Knicks.
Canada saved its best performance of the world juniors group stage for last.
The Cleveland Browns control their playoff destiny in Week 17 against the Steelers, who will be resting a number of starters. But will that be a decision that comes back to haunt them?
Will the 2021 tournament submit an entry for the greatest teams ever assembled at the world junior championship?
Are you taking Connor McDavid or Nathan MacKinnon No. 1 overall in your fantasy hockey drafts? Our rankings can help you make a choice.
James Cook didn't play on Friday after he flew home to be with his family.
The NBA doled out fines for Wednesday’s altercation between the Dallas Mavericks and Charlotte Hornets.
NEW YORK — The NBA fined three players a total of $85,000 on Friday for their roles in a dustup during a game between Charlotte and Dallas.The Mavericks' James Johnson was fined $40,000. For the Hornets, Cody Martin lost $25,000 and Caleb Martin $20,000.The commotion happened with about 2:40 left in Wednesday's game, a 118-99 victory by Charlotte.The NBA said Johnson deliberately pushed Cody Martin out of bounds, “aggressively confronting him and initiating the incident." Cody Martin's fine was for pushing Johnson in retaliation and making contact with a game official.Caleb Martin was fined for entering the action and making contact with a referee.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
The NFL has chosen 11 athletes from nine countries to compete for a spot in the 2021 International Player Pathway Program.Instituted in 2017, the program aims to provide elite international athletes an opportunity to compete at the NFL level, improve their skills, and possibly earn a spot on an a team roster.“Since its creation in 2017, this program has been a part of the league’s continuous efforts to strengthen the pipeline of international players in the NFL,” said Damani Leech, the NFL's international chief operating officer.Chosen for the program are LB Aaron Donkor (Germany), RB Taku Lee (Japan), DL Yoann Miangue (France), DE Leonel Misangumukini (Austria), DE Adedayo Odeleye (United Kingdom), LB Ayo Oyelola (United Kingdom), OL Max Pircher (Italy), TE Sammis Reyes (Chile), TE Bernhard Seikovits (Austria), DL Lone Toailoa (New Zealand) and OL Alfredo Gutierrez (Mexico). Soon they will begin training in the United States, seeking a practice squad position for next season.One NFL division to be chosen at random will receive the international players. At the conclusion of training camp, each player will be eligible for an international player practice squad exemption with his assigned team.___MOTOR CITY SOCIAL JUSTICE INITIATIVESThe Detroit Lions are investing $490,000 through grants to organizations as part of the team’s social justice initiative.Lions players and ownership launched Detroit Lions Inspire Change after the 2018 season. This week, the team announced a list of grantees for 2021 who will receive funding.Recipients include the Henry Ford Health System COVID-19 Emergency Needs Fund, as well as the Motor City Mitten Mission, which is dedicated to helping the homeless, the needy and the sick.The Detroit Lions Academy, the Detroit Public Safety Foundation, the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, the Detroit Justice Center, the Detroit Public Schools Foundation and the Downtown Boxing Gym were listed as well.The Lions also said they would support The Empowerment Plan, which aims to elevate families from the cycle of homelessness by hiring single parents from local homeless shelters, as well as HAVEN’s Redefine program, a development course for high school and college-age men to help end gender-based violence. The team also listed the Pure Heart Foundation, which was designed to provide services to benefit the children of incarcerated parents.“Through Inspire Change, we have been able to impact the local community in a personal way,” defensive end Trey Flowers said. “We understand that as an organization and as human beings, we must do our due diligence to inspire and uplift each other while we can. Our initiative helps those in need and provides a reminder of what society needs us all to do – and that is to give back.”___GOOD HEALTHVikings quarterback Kirk Cousins will make it through a sixth straight season – he first became a full-time starter for Washington in 2015 and signed with Minnesota in 2018 – without missing a game to injury. The only other NFL quarterbacks to do so during that span are Philip Rivers, Russell Wilson and Tom Brady.Rivers and Wilson have started all 95 games since the beginning of 2015, one more than Cousins and Matt Ryan.Cousins was held out of the final game in 2019 with Minnesota’s spot in the playoffs clinched. Ryan’s absence was in 2019, due to an ankle injury. Brady missed four games in 2016, but that was for a suspension from the league.“There have been a lot of answered prayers,” Cousins said, adding: “Yes, I have taken a few hits. That’s part of the game. I think the key is my teammates and coaches have done a good job of preventing those hits that would actually keep you out.”___BRONCOS' "WE STAND FOR"As part of the Denver Broncos’ Inspire Change program, the team had donated more than $250,000 to player-designated social justice programs in Colorado and the players’ local communities.Players selected five Colorado programs and organizations to receive $40,000. The recipients include organizations that focus on education and youth, bail and criminal justice reform, and community mental health resources.Also, five organizations selected by participating players and coaches have received a total of $52,500 through the Broncos’ “We Stand For” program, including The Justin Simmons Foundation.Started this season, the “We Stand For” initiative provides players, coaches and staff the opportunity to use the club’s digital platforms and financial resources to support nonprofits working on social justice issues.Simmons said he hopes the NFL continues pushing for social justice even after the events of 2020, including widespread protests, begin to fade.“I hope that happens for years and years to come because we know how powerful the shield is and the NFL can be,” Simmons said, “and there could be a lot of good change coming with that support.”___DAK HAS RYAN'S SUPPORT IN REHABSunday's matchup will be the first time the Cowboys and Giants have played since Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott sustained a season-ending ankle injury on a freakish play on Oct. 11 when he was tackled by New York defensive back Logan Ryan.Ryan felt sick after the incident and had his people reach out to Prescott that night. He sent Prescott a couple of books to read.While the two haven’t had a chance to talk during the season, Ryan knows what Prescott is experiencing. He fractured his left leg playing for Tennessee in a game against the Giants at the end of the 2018 season.“I snapped my leg on a fluke play,” Ryan said Wednesday. “It really made me a better player, it made me become maniacal with my workouts, maniacal with my training. It was my first time missing football games, so I came back with just a deeper level of appreciation for the game and a deeper hunger and a deeper work ethic. I really started waking up earlier."I reached out to Dak soon after that (incident). Haven’t been in touch much since –- obviously we’re both pretty busy human beings at this time of the year –- but I wish him the best of luck and I’m sure he’s having a great recovery from what I’ve heard and what I’ve seen.”___AP Pro Football Writers Barry Wilner, Arnie Stapleton and Dave Campbell and Sports Writers Tom Canavan and Noah Trister contributed.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLThe Associated Press
Hamilton Tiger-Cats head coach Orlondo Steinauer will have a familiar staff for the next CFL season.The Ticats announced their 2021 coaching staff Friday, and seven of Steinauer's assistants from the 2019 season are set to return.Linebackers coach Robin Ross, defensive line coach Randy Melvin, defensive backs coach and special teams assistant Craig Butler and wide receivers coach Jarryd Baines are among those returning from the 2019 staff.They will join Steinauer, offensive co-ordinator and quarterbacks coach Tommy Condell, defensive co-ordinator Mark Washington and special teams co-ordinator Jeff Reinebold, who signed contract extensions last month.Mike Gibson, who joined the Ticats in 2020, was named offensive line coach.Steinauer won the Annis Stukus Trophy as CFL coach of the year in 2109 after leading Hamilton to a league-best 15-3 regular-season record in his rookie season as a head coach.The Ticats advanced to the Grey Cup, where they were defeated 33-12 by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.The 2020 CFL season was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions. The league is planning to return this year.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 1, 2021.The Canadian Press
According to multiple reports, the NHL is planning to stage a two-game "Outdoor Weekend" showcase at Lake Tahoe in Nevada during the 2020-21 season. The event will likely feature the Colorado Avalanche vs. the Vegas Golden Knights on Feb. 20, followed by the Boston Bruins vs. the Philadelphia Flyers on Feb. 21. During a challenging season, the NHL is interested in holding picturesque events, which according to The Athletic's Scott Burnside will feature a rink built around the final holes of the Edgewood Tahoe Resort—which hosts a popular celebrity golf tournament. Roughly 400 people, including players, team staff and workers will be allowed to attend but no fans says Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, who was the first to report the story. Friedman says the event will give broadcasters a unique opportunity to capture footage using drones.
The Associated Press will hand out its individual NFL awards on the night before the Super Bowl in Tampa. Until then, here are some off-the-beaten track honours to consider.BEST GAME: In Week 9, the first professional matchup of Tua Tagovailoa and Kyler Murray lived up to the hype. The two young quarterbacks traded pinpoint passes, timely scrambles and other big plays in a dazzling show of the league’s future. Miami won 34-31. Tagovailoa led a 93-yard drive to tie it before Jason Sanders made a 50-yard field goal. Arizona's Zane Gonzalez missed a 49-yarder that would have tied it.Runner-up: There's lots of support for Baltimore's last-second shootout win at Cleveland in Week 14. For drama, it's a good choice. For football, not so much. Was it the Big 12 we were watching? Or simply touch football with no defence? Exciting, yes. Classic, nope.WORST GAME: Some day, the league will learn to keep the Lions off national TV. In Week 16, they got a Saturday afternoon matchup with Tampa Bay. Lowly Detroit lost to Tampa Bay 47-7 — the game wasn’t that close. If the Buccaneers showed no mercy and left Tom Brady in after he threw four touchdowns in the first half, they might have broken the NFL record that Washington scored, 72 points against the Giants in 1966.Runner-up: Pretty much anything involving the Jaguars.BEST CELEBRATION: Get a look at the Colts' Nyheim Hines doing his best Simone Biles imitation, not only in the end zone but on his way to it, against Detroit.Runner-up: Aaron Rodgers' simple “I LOVE GOLD” declaration after running for a touchdown against Carolina.WORST CELEBRATION: New York Jets fans' reaction to their team breaking its winless string by beating the Rams in Week 15 — removing any chance to draft Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence.Runner-up: All of those preening for the sideline videoboard shows when a penalty erased the big play.BEST PLAY OF THE YEAR: HAIL MURRAY, naturally. When it comes to desperation heaves, so much must go right. Some of it didn't on this one at the end of Arizona's “miracle” victory over Buffalo. Kyler Murray nearly got knocked down. He had to scramble left. And DeAndre Hopkins had to outjump three defenders — all in as good a position to grab the ball as he was. He did, and the highlight will be shown forever.Runner-up: Not everything that happens in Vegas stays there. Ryan Fitzpatrick's 34-yard pass to Mack Hollins while being dragged down by his facemask set up a winning field goal in Week 16 with 1 second remaining, putting Miami on the verge of playoff qualification.WORST PLAY OF THE YEAR: Of course this category includes the awful Jets. With New York on the verge of its first victory on Dec. 6 against Las Vegas, ahead 28-24 lead with 15 seconds left, defensive co-ordinator Gregg Williams inexplicably called an all-out blitz. Derek Carr read it, lofted a pass for Henry Ruggs III, who zipped passed rookie cornerback Lamar Jackson — who had no safety help — for a 46-yard touchdown and the win. Williams was fired the next day.Runners-up: Dallas' fake punt on fourth-and-10 at its 24 down four points early in the fourth quarter against Washington. It flopped, Washington scored on the next play to trigger a 21-point quarter on Thanksgiving.And Giants QB Daniel Jones tripping over his own feet at the end of an 80-yard run.MOST IMPROVED PLAYER (OFFENSE): Packers tight end Robert Tonyan.It would be fair in September to say, “Who?” Tonyan made his third season a breakout year. Through 15 games, he has 50 receptions, 568 yards and 10 touchdowns. He's been an added piece Rodgers desperately needed. Tonyan previously had 14 catches.Runners-up: Las Vegas WR Nelson Agholor, Buffalo QB Josh Allen, Carolina WR Robby Anderson, Arizona TE Dan Arnold, Indianapolis RB Hines, Detroit TE T.J. Hockenson, Dallas TE Dalton Schultz, Cleveland G Wyatt Teller, Washington TE Logan Thomas.MOST IMPROVED PLAYER (Defence): Arizona LB Haason Reddick, finally placed in the right position on the outside, has become a force and has 12 1-2 sacks as well as playing the run well. Good timing for the 2017 first-round draft pick who becomes a free agent after the season.Runners-up: Carolina DE Brian Burns, New Orleans DE Trey Hendrickson, New England CB J.C. Jackson, Atlanta LB Foye Oluokon, Tennessee DT Jeffery Simmons, Rams CB Darious Williams.MOST DISAPPOINTING PLAYER (OFFENSE): We're being harsh here, perhaps, but after a record-setting 2019 in which Saints receiver Michael Thomas won top offensive player honours, he has been hurt, testy, even unco-operative and seemingly disinterested at times. We get the feeling Thomas, if healthy, could make this choice look foolish in the post-season.Runners-up: Houston WR Randall Cobb, Dallas RB Ezekiel Elliott, Atlanta RB Todd Gurley, New England QB Cam Newton, Philadelphia QB Carson Wentz (Eagles O-line, too).MOST DISAPPOINTING PLAYER (Defence): Jadeveon Clowney signed with Tennessee on Sept. 7, reuniting with Titans coach Mike Vrabel after having his best season with Vrabel as his defensive co-ordinator in Houston in 2017. The contract gave Clowney a chance to earn up to $15 million, far less than what he wanted in free agency. But Clowney never came close to maxing out that deal, played eight games before going on injured reserve. He never had a single sack.Runners-up: San Francisco DT Arik Armstead, Las Vegas LB Vic Beasley Jr., Arizona CB Patrick Peterson, Minnesota S Harrison Smith (and the entire Minnesota secondary).MOST SURPRISING TEAM: For a while, it appeared Cleveland or Washington would take this award, but we'll praise the talents of the football team down near South Beach.What Brian Flores has done in two years with the Dolphins (10-5), who will make the playoffs with a win Sunday, is monumental. Think where this team was back in September, never mind heading into the 2019 season with predictions of a potential winless season.Runners-up: Even though both could fall short of the post-season, the Browns and the WFT get the nod.MOST DISAPPOINTING TEAM: So many flops this year, some of which can be blamed on COVID-19 issues, some on injuries. It's impossible to ignore the fiasco that has been the Texans. From perennial AFC South power to a fired coach/GM, its best player slamming the organization and teammates, and a high draft choice — oh wait, that was dealt to Miami — it has to be Houston.Runners-up: Dallas, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Las Vegas, New England.WEIRDEST INCIDENT: The Broncos were forced to face the Saints without any of their four quarterbacks. Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles were maskless around Jeff Driskel, who tested positive for the coronavirus on Thanksgiving. Practice squad receiver Kendall Hinton completed one pass to a teammate and two to the Saints — his wristband wound up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was the first non-QB to start at the position since 1965.Runners-up: Ravens CB Marcus Peters spitting behind the back of Browns WR Jarvis Landry; QB Dwayne Haskins, a first-round selection in 2019, cut by Washington just after Christmas.BEST PLAY-BY-PLAY ANNOUNCER: What a pleasure getting to see more of Mike Tirico, who added a bunch of NBC prime-time games to his myriad duties. Smooth, informational, funny and opinionated when needed, Tirico simply is the best no matter what sport he is announcing. The more Tirico the better.Runner-up: We laud him ever year and he is great every year: Kevin Harlan, by far the best play-by-play guy on radio (Westwood One's Monday night broadcasts) and the should-be anchor of CBS' Sunday lineup. His descriptions of plays are like an artist painting a masterpiece.Very honourable mentions to Ian Eagle (CBS), Kenny Albert and Kevin Kugler (Fox).BEST ANALYST: CBS has a monopoly on these, particularly with the addition of Charles Davis, who came over from Fox to bring insight, intelligence and fun to his assignments with Eagle. But the network also boasts some very listenable and knowledgeable analysts, from Rich Gannon to Trent Green to Tony Romo to Adam Archuleta to our favourite, Hall of Famer James Lofton.Runners-up: Louis Riddick and Brian Griese (ESPN), Kurt Warner (Westwood One), Troy Aikman (Fox).___AP Pro Football Writers Arnie Stapleton, Dennis Waszak Jr. and Teresa M. Walker, and Sports Writers David Brandt and Larry Lage contributed.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLBarry Wilner, The Associated Press
LONDON — Five Manchester City players are continuing to isolate and won't be available for the game against Chelsea after contracting the coronavirus, manager Pep Guardiola said Friday.Ahead of Sunday's trip to Stamford Bridge, City has returned to training after the virus outbreak led to the postponement of Monday’s Premier League match against Everton.The club has only identified forward Gabriel Jesus and defender Kyle Walker as having contracted COVID-19.Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said Friday that there have been a “couple” of positive cases among the club’s staff but players weren’t infected.The Premier League has said it has no plans to suspend the competition despite rising infections nationally caused by a more transmissible variant of COVID-19.Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho is unhappy with the league, criticizing the late decision to postpone the match against Fulham around three hours before Wednesday’s 6 p.m. kickoff after a coronavirus outbreak at its London rival.“I felt (it was) unprofessional, but that is the way it was,” Mourinho said Friday. “We were preparing ourselves for that match and of course we didn’t play and that is disruptive of what is a week of work."Training sessions before that would be different if we were going to play that game. People say good for me that there was no game, but only good for me if I knew there was no game.”Tottenham hosts Leeds on Saturday.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
LEICESTER, England — Leicester defender Jonny Evans has agreed to a contract extension through the 2022-23 season, the Premier League club announced.The Northern Ireland player has been a mainstay on Leicester's backline since arriving in June 2018 from West Bromwich Albion.“I’ve loved it here since the first day I came in,” Evans said Thursday. “It’s a great atmosphere around the place and it’s a club with a lot of ambition.”Evans turns 33 on Sunday, when Leicester visits Newcastle. Leicester is four points back of league leader Liverpool.“The players are ambitious and the signings that they've made over the years — they've signed young, hungry players — and it's been great for me to come in alongside that and be a part of it," Evans said.The Belfast-born Evans made 196 appearances for Manchester United, winning three Premier League titles before switching to West Brom.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
After getting gashed by Cleveland for nearly 500 yards and six touchdowns and still coming out on top in a high-scoring, back-and-forth thriller, Baltimore star linebacker Matthew Judon summed it up well.“That’s how football is, man,” he said after the Ravens won 47-42 on Dec. 14. “You leave enough time (against) a good offence, and they go right back and score.”That’s NFL football in 2020, where no lead is safe, no point total high enough and offensive records are getting shattered weekly in what’s on pace to be the most prolific scoring season in a century of pro football.The reasons for the scoring spree are numerous. The virtual off-season made building defensive cohesion more difficult. The lack of fans in the stands made life easier on road quarterbacks. Rule changes that seemed to de-emphasize offensive holding, while cracking down on defensive pass interference only made scoring easier. Analytics friendly coaches were more aggressive than ever on fourth downs, creating short fields for defences that managed to make a stop or gave offences an extra chance at success.It has all added up to teams averaging 24.7 points per game heading into Week 17, more than a point higher than the previous NFL record of 23.4 set in 2013 and even slightly ahead of the highest-scoring season in the wide-open AFL (24.5 ppg in 1961).While all those factors conspired against defences, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr prefers to look at it a different way.“I think we can all agree there’s been a lot of good quarterback play this season,” he said. “You go around, you look at a lot of teams, you look at a lot of guys and you’re like, wow, a lot of these teams that are scoring, well they have a quarterback that has been in the system a while or someone that’s there guy or a young guy that’s playing well, whatever it is. I think we’re seeing more of that.”While a quarterback crediting his fellow passers for the runaway scores may seem predictable, there is more than a bit of truth to the theory.A league that struggled to find competent quarterbacks not too long ago is having a much easier time filling spots of late. With NFL teams adopting more of the spread concepts that have proliferated through the college game, rookies are more able to step right in and thrive, as evidenced by the Chargers’ Justin Herbert throwing a rookie record 28 TD passes this season.Herbert is not alone, joined by others in the 25-and-under crowd like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Deshaun Watson, Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray having nearly immediate success.The increase in younger quarterbacks also means more mobile ones as the NFL has already shattered the record for QB running with 8,754 yards and 118 TDs. That’s more than 3,000 yards ahead the quarterback rushing total from 2010, the year before Cam Newton entered the NFL, and 38 TDs more than the next highest season, which was last year.“They’ve been given opportunities to do it early in their career,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden said. “The old school method was to let them sit for a year and watch. I think that’s part of the reason. Secondly, a lot of these guys are very talented. They’re way further along throwing the football, understanding how to attack defences. They do it year-round. A lot of these guys have their own private, quarterback coach. So, they’re further along, I think, in terms of training and in terms of the overall passing game nowadays as opposed to 20, 25 years ago.”Quarterbacks are coming into the league more prepared, making it easier than ever to play young guys. Improved training and nutrition, coupled with fewer hits on quarterbacks, has helped older ones like Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Philip Rivers and Aaron Rodgers stick around at a high level, giving more teams quality options.Of the 18 teams heading into Week 17 still in the playoff race, 13 are led by QBs who entered the season either 25 or younger or 37 or older. Quarterbacks across the league have posted a 93.7 passer rating, which is on pace to top the previous record of 92.9 set in 2018 and nearly 10 points higher than the mark of 84.1 a decade ago.Here’s a look at a few other notable facts and factors that explain the scoring spree:— Visiting quarterbacks are posting a higher passer rating this season than home ones with scoring almost identical (24.8 ppg at home, 24.6 for road teams). Those marks are similar to last season when fans were in the stands, but from 2014-18, home teams outscored road teams by 2.3 ppg and had a passer rating 3.9 points higher.— Teams have gone for it a record 617 times on fourth down, converting on 336 of them. That aggressiveness has led to only 1,781 punts, 378 fewer than last season with one week to go. There have been 173 TDs scored this season on drives that included a fourth-down conversion, up from 139 last year and 105 in 2017, when coach Doug Pederson’s aggressiveness helped the Eagles win the Super Bowl.— There have been an NFL record 30 times that a team lost a game despite scoring at least 30 points, up from 16 all of last season. Many of those have happened in epic rallies. The 42 double-digit comebacks are the most through Week 16, and the nine times a team has won after trailing by at least 17 points is two shy of a record.— There have been 5.89 penalties per game against the offence, a drop of more than one per game from the previous low mark since 2000 of 6.95 in 2001. There have been nearly 300 fewer offensive holding penalties this season, while pass interference flags are up slightly.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLJosh Dubow, The Associated Press