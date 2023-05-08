1 person dead, four people injured after drive-by shooting in San Joaquin County, sheriff's officials say

CBC

Jessica arrived in New Brunswick confused and disoriented, stepping off a bus on a cold March night after a more than 10-hour journey from Roxham Road. She knew nothing about Moncton, the city where she had been sent. "They never told me where we were going," she said, speaking in Spanish through an interpreter. Jessica is one of more than 200 asylum seekers bused to New Brunswick after arriving in Quebec over the international border. Her relocation to Moncton was part of a scramble by the fede