1 person dead, four people injured after drive-by shooting in San Joaquin County, sheriff's officials say
1 person dead, four people injured after drive-by shooting in San Joaquin County, sheriff's officials say
1 person dead, four people injured after drive-by shooting in San Joaquin County, sheriff's officials say
"Prayers and condolences won't bring these people back. We need some action," said Steven Spainhouer, who rushed to the scene of the shooting.
"I never said Vietnamese people were poor or unhappy," TikToker Fiona Wang told Insider.
ORILLIA, Ont. — More than 1,000 fans attended a public visitation Sunday in Gordon Lightfoot's hometown in central Ontario to say goodbye to the folk singer-songwriter. In the pouring rain, a line stretched down the street outside St. Paul’s United Church in Orillia, Ont., where Lightfoot once sang as a choir boy. Inside, each person had a moment with the late musical legend as the line slowly passed by his closed casket. It was adorned with a large bouquet of red roses, as well as a single pink
The gunman who killed eight people as they were shopping may have had far-right links, police believe.
Jeffrey Roberts of Long Beach drove to Utah, shot and killed his brother, set his house ablaze, and then died in a shootout with police, officials said.
Rep. Keith Self called for prayer in light of the mass shooting at Allen Premium Outlets — a mall near Dallas, Texas — on Saturday.
The FBI tweeted a photo of an alleged January 6 rioter, Jennifer Inzuza Vargas, on April 27. Her ex filed a tip days later, NBC News reported.
Law enforcement called to Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday afternoon
Accident involving Range Rover took place outside city’s Ozanam Center
They were sitting in a parking lot when the suspects pulled up in front of them and opened fire, police said.
The Theranos founder spoke for the first time since 2016 with the New York Times about how she's trying to make amends and reinvent herself.
The King toasted his absent grandson Prince Archie on his fourth birthday at a family celebration in Buckingham Palace after his Coronation, it has been claimed.
The shooting was the latest in a series around the United States in which men have opened fire on others for just walking or driving on or near their property.
The Duchess of York, mother of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, attended the royal music festivities on Sunday with her ex-husband
Republicans circle the wagons around gun ownership after latest massacre
On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Gabe was optimistic heading into his big day with Isabel: "If I had a fairy tale, this would be it. I am marrying the woman of my dreams"
Jessica arrived in New Brunswick confused and disoriented, stepping off a bus on a cold March night after a more than 10-hour journey from Roxham Road. She knew nothing about Moncton, the city where she had been sent. "They never told me where we were going," she said, speaking in Spanish through an interpreter. Jessica is one of more than 200 asylum seekers bused to New Brunswick after arriving in Quebec over the international border. Her relocation to Moncton was part of a scramble by the fede
There are two Windsor males to celebrate this week – one will be on the receiving end of a tad more pomp and ceremony than the other, but both will be basking in the limelight of a meticulously planned party.
The gunman, who police say killed eight and injured seven others, has not been named
The newly crowned King took a moment to acknowledge his grandson's birthday on Saturday, which coincided with the coronation