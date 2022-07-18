1 man dead, pregnant woman injured in Northside shooting
1 man dead, pregnant woman injured in Northside shooting
1 man dead, pregnant woman injured in Northside shooting
Ismael Kamagate (Denver Nuggets) with a dunk vs the Utah Jazz, 07/17/2022
KC-area girl uses Make-A-Wish to benefit 15 nonprofits, builds 300 beds for children in need
Musician Joe Jonas welcomed his second child, a baby girl, on July 14, and he's honoring his wife, Sophie Turner, on Instagram in celebration.
Jorge Polanco hit a three-run homer, one of three for the Minnesota Twins against Lance Lynn, in a five-run third inning and Minnesota held on for a 6-3 win over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday. First-time All-Star Luis Arraez led off the bottom of the first with a homer and Carlos Correa added a two-run shot in the third for the Twins, who had lost six of eight and saw their division lead slip to 2.5 games starting the day. Minnesota maintained its edge over Cleveland in the American League Central and went four games ahead of Chicago.
Highlighting Thiel's $13.5 million in spending, businessman Jim Lamon hopes to capitalize on GOP suspicions of wealthy financiers and Silicon Valley.
Tracy Nicholls said the “ferocious heat” predicted over the next few days could have a detrimental effect on Britons.
"We had to wire me to the helicopter at base camp and then fly for 20 minutes over the water," actress says of the James Cameron film
Britain will grind to a standstill on Monday as trains across the country are cancelled and people are told to consider staying at home in the heatwave.
Officer had tried to save his wife but was barred by other officers from doing so and had his gun taken away, according to report
Out-of-control wildfires in southern Europe are forcing thousands of people from their homes. People living in Spain, Portugal and France are also battling record-breaking heat which is linked to more than 1,000 deaths. Mike Armstrong looks at what else firefighters are up against.
The wedding took place 18 years after the couple were first engaged.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married in Las Vegas on Saturday, 20 years after the couple was first engaged. The intimate nuptials took place at the Little White Wedding chapel around midnight in front of their 5 respective children. Lopez confirmed the news via her official newsletter “On the JLo” with multiple exclusive photos from […]
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were wed Saturday in a late-night Las Vegas drive-through chapel, culminating a relationship that stretched over two decades in two separate romances and headlined countless tabloid covers. Lopez initially made their engagement public in April on the same newsletter, “On the J Lo.” Lopez wrote that the couple flew to Las Vegas on Saturday, stood in line for their license with four other couples and were wed just after midnight at A Little White Wedding Chapel, a chapel boasting a drive-through “tunnel of love."
The Weeknd premiered a first look at the troubled HBO series during the New Jersey stop of his "After Hours Til Dawn" tour on Saturday night.
Bradley Cooper looks unrecognisable in his new Netflix movie, Maestro, as Leonard Bernstein. Cooper is also directing and appears alongside Carey Mulligan.
Trump “understands that if he doesn’t run, he instantly becomes irrelevant, and an embarrassing and deplorable artifact of political history," writes Charlie Sykes.
MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out
Amit Mann and Aaron Rose look at the state of Kevin Durant trade talks and why the Raptors will hesitate to shift off their current stance. Full podcast including takeaways from Summer League is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.
Youth sports can be expensive for parents looking to sign their kids up, but one Calgary father is volunteering his time to make it a little easier for other families. Angel Martinez coaches the Calgary Bulls basketball team nearly every weeknight — and he doesn't make a dime doing it. "Yes it's a lot of work, but I love this game," explained Martinez. "I can see the results, so that is my paycheck for me. That is the money." Not only does Martinez spend his time teaching the U16 team at no char
Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea