1 killed, 3 hurt after rollover crash at South Mountain

Reuters

A defective drone in Iraq may have helped keep America from being dragged deeper into a widening Middle East conflict. The drone, which was launched at the Erbil air base by an Iranian-backed militia before sunrise on Oct. 26, penetrated U.S. air defenses and crashed into the second floor of the barracks housing American troops at about 5 a.m, according to two U.S. officials familiar with the matter. The U.S. had got lucky, they added, as the drone could have caused carnage had it exploded.