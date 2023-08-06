1 dead after motorcycle crash on Route 101 West in Exeter
A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on Route 101 in Exeter on Sunday, according to police.
A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on Route 101 in Exeter on Sunday, according to police.
Kyle Kirkwood held off the field after a restart for the final three laps to win the Music City Grand Prix IndyCar race on the streets of Nashville.
"The enemy launched a missile strike in the area of the Chonhar bridge in the north of Crimea," Sergei Aksyonov, the Moscow-appointed head of Crimea, wrote on Telegram. "One hit, part of the missile was hit by air defence."
Officials in Russia have begun swapping their BMWs and Mercedes for Ladas and other Russian cars after Vladimir Putin said they should support domestic manufacturing.
PENTICTON, B.C. — Police in British Columbia say one teen is dead after a Jet Ski collision on Skaha Lake in the Okanagan city of Penticton. RCMP say four youths were injured when two Jet Ski watercraft collided Friday evening in the middle of the lake. Police say all four youths were taken to the Skaha Marina on a boat where they were met by a pair of off-duty doctors and emergency health services personnel. RCMP say they were taken to a local hospital where one of them — a 14-year-old girl fro
The U.S. car market has shifted into lower gear in only a matter of months. After average car prices hit record highs as recently as last summer, some analysts now predict that an oversupply of...
SAINT-THOMAS, Que. — Two people are dead after a head-on collision between two vehicles north of Montreal in Saint-Thomas, Que. Saturday afternoon. Quebec provincial police spokesperson Sgt. Stéphane Tremblay says the incident occurred after a first vehicle tried to pass traffic on a curve in the road and hit a second, oncoming vehicle. Police were called at around 12:15 p.m. to the crash site, about 70 kilometres north of Montreal in the Lanaudière region. The driver and passenger of the first
It's been nearly three weeks since Ottawa's light-rail transit system was shut down, after a recent inspection found an increased risk of derailment. As Mackenzie Gray reports, it's just the latest in a flood of issues that have infuriated Ottawa commuters since the line first opened in 2019.
The presenters of Top Gear pulled no punches as they ridiculed Chinese cars on a visit to the country just over a decade ago.
Chinese electric cars imported to the UK to help hit net zero targets will enable Beijing to spy on British citizens, ministers have warned.
This insane car has been made to fit into the modern world of show stopping muscle cars and is now ready to strut its stuff on a larger stage.
DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s most ambitious plan ever to slash planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions from passenger vehicles faces skepticism both about how realistic it is and whether it goes far enough. The Environmental Protection Agency in April announced new strict emissions limits that the agency says are vital to slowing climate change as people around the globe endure record-high temperatures, raging wildfires and intense storms. The EPA says the industry could meet the limits
It’s stroked out and ready to roll!
Medical emergencies in northern Alberta will be better able to access air ambulance services thanks to a new dedicated fuel cache that will extend the travelling range of STARS helicopters.The fuel cache, a small shelter that opened last week at the Athabasca Regional Airport, will let STARS pilots refuel as needed, whether they're heading to a call in the north or transporting patients back to a major trauma centre in Edmonton. It's the first fuel cache dedicated to STARS helicopters in Alberta
Several coaches of the Hazara Express overturned near the Sahara station in the south of the country.
Fining motorists by post using CCTV camera evidence has been ruled “illegal”, The Telegraph can reveal.
The 24-year-old lost control of a motorcycle and was ejected, the coroner said.
Albuquerque plans to file a lawsuit against Hyundai and Kia
MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — A train derailed in southern Pakistan on Sunday, killing 30 people and injuring more than 90 others as rescue operations completed by early evening, officials said. Ten cars of a Rawalpindi-bound train derailed and some overturned, near the Pakistani town of Nawabshah, trapping many passengers, said senior railway officer Mahmoodur Rehman Lakho. Local television showed rescue teams extracting women, children and elderly passengers from damaged and overturned cars. Some of
Three people have major injuries following a crash on Interstate 5, south of Hwy 50 Saturday evening. According to the California Highway Patrol, a vehicle crashed and then caught fire. All three occupants of the solo vehicle were ejected.
An upcoming YMCA summer camp session in Idaho has been canceled so staffers can deal with the emotional trauma of a bus crash that injured almost a dozen people, an official said Saturday, as police still tried to determine the cause. The bus was carrying about 30 adolescent campers and staff back to Boise from the Treasure Valley YMCA’s camp at Horsethief Reservoir. Eleven passengers were hospitalized, seven in critical condition, after the bus rolled over on a winding Idaho highway north of the town of Banks on Friday afternoon, Idaho State Police said.