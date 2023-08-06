1 dead after motorcycle crash on Route 101 West in Exeter

The Canadian Press

PENTICTON, B.C. — Police in British Columbia say one teen is dead after a Jet Ski collision on Skaha Lake in the Okanagan city of Penticton. RCMP say four youths were injured when two Jet Ski watercraft collided Friday evening in the middle of the lake. Police say all four youths were taken to the Skaha Marina on a boat where they were met by a pair of off-duty doctors and emergency health services personnel. RCMP say they were taken to a local hospital where one of them — a 14-year-old girl fro