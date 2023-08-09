1 dead after fight leads to shooting in Covington
Covington police said one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting. Another person was shot. A WCPO crew at the scene said the person was dead at the scene.
Covington police said one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting. Another person was shot. A WCPO crew at the scene said the person was dead at the scene.
A YouTube chef has appeared in court accused of chopping up his boyfriend and dumping his head in the sea on a Thai resort island.
She was rushed from her home to the hospital where she died despite extensive life-saving efforts
She saw the man drive across their yard and force her husband to the ground, police said.
A 92-year-old man is facing criminal charges after a sexual assault investigation in Toronto. Police say officers responded to a sexual assault call in the Dundas Street West and Bloor Street West area on June 25 at around 1:30 p.m. They say the accused would call victims onto his front porch and start a conversation before exposing himself to them. Police say the accused would also hug the victims and sexually assault them. They say the man from Toronto was arrested on Thursday and charged with
ReutersMore questions were asked of Judge Aileen Cannon’s fitness to preside over Donald Trump’s high-profile classified documents case on Monday after the South Florida federal judge rejected special counsel Jack Smith’s bid to preserve “grand jury secrecy” through sealed filings.In her ruling, Cannon questioned the “legal propriety” of Smith using an “out-of-district grand jury to continue to investigate and/or to seek post-indictment hearings.” She demanded that Smith explain why prosecutors
They resold the merchandise on an eBay store called Anointed Liquidator, officials say.
The couple was spotted on Saturday arriving at Club 55 in Saint-Tropez
Leandro De Niro-Rodriguez, 19, was found dead on July 2
Rachel Morin was last seen alive heading to the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air on Saturday evening, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office
The fight appeared to break out after a Black worker confronted white boaters who refused to move their pontoon so a riverboat could dock.
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner previously confirmed that Majors died in February and now, they have declared his cause of death
Mr Trump has been posting about the judge on his Truth Social platform
Victoria Heuermann and Christopher Sheridan have found themselves thrust into the ‘developing legal case of the century’ after shock arrest of architect father
The mother of a U.S. Navy sailor charged with providing sensitive military information to China encouraged him to cooperate with a Chinese intelligence officer, telling her son it might help him get a job with the Chinese government someday, the prosecution said Tuesday. Assistant U.S. Attorney Fred Sheppard made the accusation at a hearing in federal court in San Diego in urging the judge not to release Jinchao Wei, who was arrested last week on a rarely used espionage charge. Wei is one of two sailors based in California accused of providing sensitive military information to China — including details on wartime exercises, naval operations and critical technical material.
“Just something so senseless like that cut her life short at 8 years old, it just doesn’t make sense.”
Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi are one of five '90 Day Fiancé' couples heading to paradise for another shot at love — and therapy — with their on-again, off-again partners
The RCMP braced for backlash across rural Saskatchewan and kept a close eye on Indigenous groups after the not guilty verdict of a farmer charged in the death of Colten Boushie, emails show. The former top Mountie in the province also warned officers towatch their opinions, and police carefully watched and weighed in on testimony in the highly charged murder trial that exposed racial divides. This week marks seven years since Boushie, a 22-year-old Cree man from Red Pheasant First Nation, was sh
Princess Beatrice has a totally under-the-radar royal title she doesn't use that comes from her husband's family.
Carlos T. Ortiz was sentenced Friday to a $1,000 fine and three-year hunting ban after organizing and participating in a goose hunt with nine others.
Bryan Randall died on Saturday, his family announced in a statement