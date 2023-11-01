1 dead after crash between SUV and semi-truck near Ames

The Canadian Press

SURREY, B.C. — A small plane has crashed in Surrey, B.C, injuring the lone person on board. RCMP say they responded to reports of the crash Monday afternoon near Crescent Beach in south Surrey. Police say emergency responders found the pilot of the aircraft suffering from minor injuries, and that person was taken to hospital for treatment. Investigators say the pilot is thought to be the only person on the aircraft, while there were no other reports of damage or injuries on the ground. Police sa