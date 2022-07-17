1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at East Bay area bowling alley
Police were searching Sunday for a suspect in a shooting at a San Francisco Bay Area bowling area that left a man dead and two other people wounded, authorities said. Someone pulled out a gun and opened fire Saturday evening during a fight inside a bar at Granada Bowl near downtown Livermore, police said. Three people were shot and a 28-year-old man died at the scene, according to Livermore police Sgt. Steve Goard. The wounded victims, who were not identified, were hospitalized in stable condition, Goard told reporters.