1 dead, 1 hospitalized following crash in Lebec
Tony Ray Charles died in a crash Saturday night and his family says he was ejected from a vehicle due to a drunk driver. Another passenger in the vehicle was Erica Hayden who is currently fighting for her life at Kern Medical. Her mom Tracy Johnson told 23ABC's Brianna Willis that erica is 18 years old and was just starting college in Fresno. They said she was a star basketball player at BHS and everyone who knew her loved her. But right now doctors are declaring her brain dead and her mom wants more answers.