1 arrested after allegedly burglarizing Modesto hunting store, multiple firearms recovered
One person was arrested shortly after burglarizing a hunting store in Modesto, authorities said. Modesto police officers responded to reports of a break-in at Turner's Outdoorsman located on Parkway Plaza on Sunday morning, the department said. The suspect's vehicle was seen fleeing the scene by officers and a traffic stop was initiated. The suspect was taken into custody after crashing into two patrol cars, authorities said.