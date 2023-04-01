1/3 year student learning loss due to covid
The video, shared by Ukraine's 36th Marine Brigade, shows tanks exploding and Russian soldiers jumping out of a burning vehicle in eastern Ukraine.
The model, Leeanne Adu, volunteered for the job because she knows "firsthand how critical early detection is."
Ivanka Trump broke her silence on the indictment of her father, Donald Trump. The statement, at just 27 words, was shared on her Instagram story.
A video shared by Ukraine's military shows a drone striking a Tor-M2 missile system built to destroy airplanes, guided missiles, and drones.
The "Tonight Show" host also suggested a title for a new Trump book and dished out some relatively “good news” for the former president.
Itty-bitty, teeny-weeny, etc.
The body of a 2-year-old Florida boy who had been the subject of a frantic search after his mother was slain was found Friday in a lake in the jaws of an alligator, police said. St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway also said the boy's father, 21-year-old Thomas Mosley, will be charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the killing of the boy's mother, 20-year-old Pashun Jeffery, and their young son Taylen Mosley. Searchers, including dive teams and officers using drones, had been intensely looking for the boy since his mother's body was discovered in their apartment earlier this week and he was nowhere to be found.
The Florida governor and likely 2024 presidential candidate suspended a local prosecutor for saying he would not charge people under the state’s new abortion law.
Sen. Lindsey Graham, Donald Trump Jr. and more Republicans are roasted in the "Daily Show" correspondent's spoof call for donations.
A Delaware judge granted Dominion Voting Systems a win in its mammoth defamation lawsuit against Fox News — and denied all of Fox's claims.
Carlos Barria/ReutersMinutes after it was reported that a Manhattan grand jury had voted to criminally indict him, former President Donald Trump issued a wrathful response, denouncing it in a lengthy statement as “political persecution and election interference at the highest level in history.”He also issued another furious rant on his social media platform Truth Social, complete with an unfortunate, all-caps misspelling saying he had been “INDICATED.”“From the time I came down the golden escala
Jennifer Aniston, 54, wore a sparkly, nude mini dress at “Murder Mystery 2” premiere. She showed off her toned legs in a new Instagram video and fans have thoughts.
"Obviously, I'm a Christian, and there are standards that we like to uphold, but none of us do it perfectly," Boebert told Dave Rubin, a podcast host.
Kendall Jenner is getting a ton of misogynistic backlash for wearing a sheer white dress on Instagram.
The son of former President Donald Trump described New York City as "falling apart" before complaining about CVS shelving on Fox News.
The MSNBC anchor asked why Carlson would suggest that Fox News viewers hold on to their guns amid the former president's legal woes.
Evangelical Christians, moderates, and anti-Trump Republicans are each steering away from former Vice President Mike Pence.
City’s historic preservation board Tuesday will review new analysis of what experts contend may constitute most significant archaeological finds made in Brickell area in 25 years.
Trump's lawyer, Joe Tacopina, confirmed that the Manhattan district attorney's office wanted Trump to surrender on Friday, Politico reported.
Trump has declined to apologize for taking out full-page ads in 1989 calling for the execution of the now-vindicated men who were teens at the time.